Backyard Shakespeare play shut down by bylaw complaint

A backyard youth theatre production of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors has been cancelled because of a bylaw complaint.

Cynthia Sugars, the director of the show, said they learned of the complaint, which she thinks came from a neighbour, on Thursday.

The show, put on by The Company of Adventurers, was set to open on Sunday for a small number of people and run until Sept. 20. Sugars said the audience would mostly be friends, family and people who lived in the area.

"It's a fairly small enterprise. As you can see, it's our backyard, really," she said. "So it's not like we have, you know, all of Ottawa coming to the shows."

The company, which consists of Sugars and her husband Paul Keen, has been staging shows in this same backyard for ten years. Every year they pick a different charity to raise money for. This year it was the Ottawa Food Bank. Admission is free but a hat is handed out after the show to take donations.

Despite the fact the company is not charging entry, the City of Ottawa said in a statement that the show contravenes city zoning and noise bylaws. The city said it received a complaint on Aug. 26 about the production and issued a warning that the show would not be allowed to go on.

Sugars said this isn't the first time they've received a bylaw complaint. Last year, they were contacted by the city as well but they were able to talk with bylaw officers and go ahead with the show.

Not so this year.

COVID-19 not a factor

The city said the complaint was not specific to the COVID-19 pandemic but that any outdoor gathering would have to adhere to physical distancing rules.

Sugars said this is the first year they are taking reservations so they can keep track of who is coming and keep numbers down.

"We're limiting it to 20 people per show so that we can ... put family groups together," Sugars said. The groups would then be separated by two metres from each other, she said.

Sugars and Keen have also adapted the script to create a show that addresses the current pandemic.

"The town in the original Shakespeare version has put a lock down on its borders because it's in a trade war," said Sugars. "So we thought, all right, why don't we work this into COVID-19?"

All the actors wear masks on stage and there are public health signs incorporated into the set as well as physical distancing and hand sanitizer jokes in the script.

