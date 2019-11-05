From backups to stars: A closer look at Fajardo, Evans and Adams Jr.

It has been a magical 2019 season for Cody Fajardo, Dane Evans and Vernon Adams Jr., who've all emerged as CFL stars after starting the year as backup quarterbacks with their respective teams. Here's a look at the three:

Cody Fajardo: Began his CFL career with Toronto (2016-17) and B.C. (2018) before signing with Saskatchewan to back up starter Zach Collaros. The 27-year-old native of Brea, Calif., who played collegiately at Nevada, went 12-4 as the Riders starter after Collaros suffered a concussion in the club's season opener. He finished the season with a CFL-best 4,302 passing yards.

Dane Evans: The 25-year-old Texan is completing his second CFL season with Hamilton. He took over starting duties after Jeremiah Masoli's season-ending knee injury July 26 against Winnipeg. Evans, a former Tulsa star, won nine of 11 starts with the Ticats, who posted a CFL-best 15-3 record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vernon Adams Jr.: After stints with Montreal (2016), Saskatchewan (2017) and Hamilton (2018), Adams rejoined the Als last season. The native of Pasadena, Calif., opened '19 as the backup to Antonio Pipkin but went under centre following the latter QB's injury in the Als' season-opening loss in Edmonton. The former Oregon Duck led Montreal (10-8) to second in the East Division and its first playoff berth in five years.

The Canadian Press