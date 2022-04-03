Backup backstop swap: Chisox deal Collins for Jays' McGuire

1 min read
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of Japan, left, talks with catcher Reese McGuire, right, during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins on Sunday in a trade of reserve catchers.

McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year.

The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 career games, all with the Blue Jays.

Collins, 27, set career highs with a .210 batting average, four homers and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year.

Collins was drafted by Chicago with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. He is a .195 hitter with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 114 career games, all with the White Sox.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

