Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell's Son Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up on the Road with Musician Dad

Baylee Littrell opens up to PEOPLE about what it was like to grow up as the son of Brian Littrell, one of the Backstreet Boys, and shares how his dad continues to inspire him today

For Brian Littrell's son Baylee, music has been at the forefront of his life since day one.

Speaking to PEOPLE about appearing in the new Paramount+ docuseries Family Legacy, which features interviews with the children of legendary music artists, the 20-year-old son of the Backstreet Boys member opens up about what it was like to grow up on the road with the iconic group and how his dad influenced his own music career.

"I've pretty much grown up on the road since I can remember. So my first crib was a bunk on a tour bus," Baylee tells PEOPLE. "So really, my first memories are being out on the road and being abroad."

Baylee, whom Brian shares with actress wife Leighanne Littrell, recalls having some "completely out of the ordinary" yet "amazing" experiences while on the road with the boyband.

"I got to introduce my dad at 5 years old," he shares. "And then when I was 10, I started opening up for them. I would sing two or three songs before the opener would come out and play their set. And then that transcended into 2019, being able to go on a 42-show run with them and be the official opening act. That was the experience of a lifetime."

"It was an out-of-body experience," he continues. "It was crazy. Every night, it never gets old to hear my dad."

When they weren't playing music, Baylee says his dad, 48, also taught him "everything I know about sports."

"Every sport growing up, he coached me in. Even when he couldn't be there, every time he was home if he wasn't working, he was front and center for me," he shares. "He's been a fantastic dad. I couldn't ask for a better father."

From an early age, Baylee says he knew he wanted to pursue music — dreaming of being the "sixth Backstreet Boy" when he would hang out backstage on tour.

And while he didn't join his dad's group, Baylee has a vivid memory of his father assuring him he'd have his own successful career one day.

"I had to be 6 or 7 at the time and I'd go crash the wardrobe closet and put on their outfits and stuff before shows. I have a memory of myself standing in front of a mirror in my dad's show outfit and I was like, 'Hey, can I be a part of the group?' And he put his hands on my shoulders and he was like, 'One day. One day you're going to get your shot.' "

Ever since then, Baylee says he's continued to live out his dream as a musician.

"He's shown me stepping out of my comfort zone and courage is what it takes to get to that next level," he says of Brian. "So now seeing him, I'm beyond proud and I really want to replicate what he's done and as close to his success as I can get. That's a once-in-a-lifetime career, but I want to be successful in music as well because of him."

"He definitely has had a huge impact and influence on my music," he adds of his dad. "So does my mom, she can write some amazing music herself. I always have their perspective. They're always there for me if I ask, but they let me do my own thing, which I appreciate."

Baylee admits he got "super emotional" while filming Family Legacy as he looked back on his childhood as the son of a Backstreet Boys member.

"It was an emotional journey," he says. "I teared up during the interview."

"I got to see a bunch of clips of my dad from when he was my age and now even younger. And it blew me away because I've gotten to see so much of his career, but there's so much I still haven't seen," he adds. "It was crazy."

Family Legacy is available to stream now on Paramount+.

