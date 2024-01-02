Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announce end of marriage

The couple had been separated for over a year.

AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean are calling it quits.

The Backstreet Boys singer and his spouse announced on Instagram that their marriage has concluded. "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage,” the couple wrote in a joint statement on social media.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty AJ McLean, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, and their daughters at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together"

“It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision,” the couple continued. “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

After two years of dating, the McLeans tied the knot in 2011 in Los Angeles. They share two daughters together.

The pair explained their separation in a statement in March 2023. "Marriage is hard, but worth it," they said. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.