What’s the backstory of this wild Ohio house for sale? Zillow Gone Wild has to know

A house with a quiet, calm exterior is drawing attention online thanks to the decor party that’s going on behind its front door.

The quaint brick residence — which is listed in LeBron James’s hometown of Akron, Ohio — is a cool $130,000, but any potential buyer will want to glance inside the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home before making an offer.

Awe-inspiring and vividly colorful murals fill not only the home’s interior walls but some ceilings as well.

“Art is the distilled essence of the human soul – Some merely sip at the intoxicating brew of creativity, others merely sate their thirst, but for a few, creativity flows like an unending stream, painting the canvas of our world with strokes of brilliance that endure on walls and canvases, across wood and stone, upon floors and ceilings,” the listing on Zillow.com details.

The listing goes on to elaborate the owner’s desire to add a “dimension of enchantment, whimsy” to the home’s 1,441 square feet.

“Yet, it was the awe-striking art adorning the walls and ceilings that truly breathed life into the edifice. The result of a 15-year love affair with creativity - a testament to the entwined dance of art and life,” the listing continues. “They spar and twirl, console and exult, two commonplace entities transformed into something extraordinary through their union.”

The charming murals nabbed the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique houses on the real estate market.

“’SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!’ Screamed the Renaissance loving artist. That’s me. I’m that artist. I adore this house,” one person gushed.

“I think I kinda love it!! Not my taste but what a charming little house. It makes me smile,” another noted.

“It’s beautiful and specific. I’d love it, even though it’s very busy, but maybe a little less Renaissance. Love the kitchen. Yes for non cookie cutter houses!” someone said.

“I actually like it. Most of it was tastefully done with the exception of the ceiling lambs,” one person pointed out.

“That person has talent. I’m not a fan of the trim colors or the kitchen cabinets, but the overall great job!” someone commented.

“I really want to know what the backstory is of someone painting the interior of a rinky-dink Ohio house as if it were the villa of a slightly mad Venetian doge,” another tweeted.

“Movie pitch: Everything in the murals comes to life at night and tortures you until you decide to follow them back into the mural,” someone suggested.

Akron is about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

