The Backstory: Susan Page moderates vice presidential debate, hopes it 'helped voters'

I'm USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week. If you'd like to get The Backstory in your inbox every week, si

At Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, moderator Susan Page had to prompt Vice President Mike Pence to stop talking 41 times and Sen. Kamala Harris 13 times. Despite this, Page said she wouldn’t recommend a debate “mute” button.

“The candidates got two minutes uninterrupted to answer the original question that I posed to them,” said Page, USA TODAY’s Washington bureau chief. “When that time ran out, which they could see on their camera, I counted to three to give them time to finish. And then I began to say, ‘Thank you, Mr. Vice President, or 'Thank you, Senator Harris.’

“That didn't always prompt them to stop. So sometimes I said it over and over again. We didn't have a mic switch. I don't know that that would have been a good idea in any case.”

I spoke to Page in her Salt Lake City hotel less than an hour after she wrapped up the debate. The early feedback was it was a serious, substantial debate, but there was still too much talking over allotted time and interruptions. So why not favor a mic switch?

“Everything about a debate tells voters something,” Page said, including how the candidates handle themselves onstage. Also, “with both candidates, and especially with Vice President Pence, they didn't address the questions that I asked. That is frustrating to me because I spent a lot of time writing those questions, but that is illuminating in its own way to voters.”

'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debate

Many times, Page would ask a question, and Pence or Harris would answer a previous question, or move on to a different topic. What goes through her mind when they don’t listen or disregard her question?

“I had to hold back. I had to restrain my normal reporter instincts, which would have been to interrupt, say 'No, that's not the question I asked,'” Page said.

“It’s not an interview, it's not a news conference. It's a debate. The goal of a debate is different and your agenda is different. In a news conference or an interview, I would've followed up and said, ‘You didn't answer my question.’ That was not, I thought, the appropriate thing to do in a debate.”

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participate in the vice presidential debate moderated by Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today Susan Page. More

Onstage, Page said “you have two minutes, uninterrupted” before the first question to each. After those initial answers, the candidates, mostly Pence, often interrupted each other. Pence interrupted Harris 18 times. Harris interrupted Pence 8 times.

Where is the line between a healthy debate and disrespect?

Page said that after each candidate had an initial two minutes for answers, “I wanted them to challenge one another and debate. That's the point of a debate.”

And for those who think his interruptions were a sign of disrespect to Harris?

“When the opposition candidate was a male, which was last time in the 2016 debate against (Virginia Sen. Tim) Kaine, Mike Pence, not then vice president, did the same thing. So I do think women have often had to deal with that, but I would be surprised if Pence would have not interrupted a male counterpart.”

There was a point in the debate when both candidates aggressively talked over each other when discussing President Donald Trump’s feelings toward the military. Page had to forcefully interject and remind them their campaigns had agreed to the rules, and they needed to follow them.

She had prepared for that moment in a mock debate on her patio when stand-ins for the candidates got out of control. She had practiced for it, even putting her hands up as a signal to stop.