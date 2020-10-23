The Backstory: Pollution. Poor health care. Crowded housing. High-risk jobs. Prejudice. Why people of color are dying of COVID-19.

I'm USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week. If you'd like to get The Backstory free in your inbox every week, sign up here.

"José Alfredo Reyes’ wife and son pulled on personal protective gear and entered his San Diego hospital room. 'Can you hear us?' Margarita Reyes said. Her husband’s eyes remained shut, but his body twitched.

"She leaned in low to his ear and told him that his elderly mother, his children and his grandchildren would all be OK. She told him she loved him.

"Ten minutes later, José Alfredo Reyes, 59, was dead."

This is how our story on Latino farmworkers dying of COVID-19 begins. It is heartbreaking. Raw. Real. And a story happening over and over all across the United States, but particularly in communities of color.

Journalists have been reporting this fact since the start of the pandemic. Communities of color have disproportionately more cases, more hospitalizations, worse outcomes and more deaths. People of color make up the majority in 62% of counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates, according to data compiled by USA TODAY.

In pandemic stories, you'll read this phrase, "COVID, which disproportionally impacts communities of color,.... " But this tragic fact deserves far more than a clause. We set out to trace the root causes. What systems, policies or decisions created such risk?

Reporters detailed the redlining that clustered Black families around a chemical plant in Louisiana. The poor working conditions that led to outbreaks among Latinos in California's Imperial Valley. The chronic and historic neglect that created anemic Native American healthcare systems in New Mexico. The discrimination and language barriers that stop Asian Americans from getting tested or seeking help in San Francisco. The housing segregation that forced many Black families into cramped apartments, multigenerational homes and housing projects in New Jersey.

What they found: Systemic racism was the common preexisting condition.

Deadly discrimination.

"Melvina Musket stared at her dying father through the cellphone screen. His mouth hung open, his eyes were clamped shut and a beard covered his chin. She heard nurses crying in the background. 'Jesus is waiting for you,' she told him."

This is the lede of our story on the reasons behind the spread of COVID-19 in McKinley County, New Mexico. The county ranks first in the state and sixth nationally for COVID deaths per capita. Roughly 74% of McKinley County’s 71,367 residents are non-Hispanic Native American, mostly Navajo and Zuni.

A few weeks after Musket said those words to her father, he was dead. Her mother would die five days after him.

"When people get sick with COVID now, they just talk about 'Well, they had preexisting conditions,'" said Alan Gomez, one of the reporters on the project wrapping up this week. "The amazing thing was figuring out why and going back in history and kind of putting together those dots, what they did 50, 60, 70, 80 years ago that set these people up to have those diminished health conditions."

Investigating the history that led us today was a challenge, so was getting people to tell their stories.

"A lot of people did not want to talk," said Marco Della Cava, who explored COVID in San Francisco's Asian American community. "There's a stigma associated with even suggesting you might have been near somebody with COVID, it might imply your job would be in jeopardy, your immigration status."

