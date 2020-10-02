The Backstory: We fact-checked the presidential debate in real time. How we did it and what we found.

I'm USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week. If you'd like to get The Backstory in your inbox every week, sign up here.

The nation is waking up to news of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. But before that overnight bombshell, all eyes were on Tuesday's chaotic first presidential debate.

Two things are true. Dr. Anthony Fauci did say that President Trump's early virus actions, like travel restrictions, saved lives. But other experts have criticized the president for not having a national testing strategy and downplaying the virus' severity.

These are just two of the more than 500 facts drawn from our reporting over the past months we had ready to go for the first presidential debate Tuesday night. Many organizations were fact-checking the debate. USA TODAY did it in real time, on the same screen as the video, so you could get the full picture instantly. More than 35 journalists across the USA TODAY Network watched the debate (virtually) together to add and surface the fact-checks as the debate sped by.

"'Universal" mail-voting, slammed by Trump in which mail-ballots are mailed to all registered voters unsolicited, is taking place in nine states. Only one, Nevada, is considered a battleground," wrote national political reporter Joey Garrison when Trump said the election could be compromised over mail-in balloting.

Reporter Erin Richards added: "Several states have voted entirely by mail for as many as 20 years with fraud cases being an extreme rarity, and states have protections in place to ward against election fraud."

When talked turned to Joe Biden and his record on race, civil and voting rights reporter Deborah Barfield Berry offered: "Joe Biden apologized for comments about Black voters who might support President Trump. He said he would not take the African American community for granted."

In a debate where you often couldn't hear as candidates talked over each other, or devolved into name-calling, we provided consistent, important information at the bottom of the screen. (We also provided a full transcript.) We displayed about one fact per minute, about 85 over the course of the 90-minute debate. And viewers valued the approach. We had more than 2 million streams of our fact-check video on USA TODAY and social channels throughout our network.

While we had hundreds of fact-checks prepared for just about any comment Tuesday night, elections editor Annah Aschbrenner prioritized two topics: the coronavirus and voting.

"One affects whether people live or die and the other is a fundamental right," she said. "We want our elected officials to be honest with us about the biggest issues of the day.

"It's important for people to know what their leaders think and what their leaders are saying. And it's also important that they know whether or not that's true."

For example, Trump and Biden argued over whether the president's campaign rallies helped spread the coronavirus. Trump said, “We’ve had no negative effect, and we’ve had 35, 40,000 people at these rallies.”

That is not true, reported Katie Wadington and Matthew Brown.

"His first campaign rally after the pandemic started was in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma," they wrote. "Tulsa's top health official said that event was 'likely' a contributing factor in an ensuing surge of cases in the city."

Often, there is a kernel of truth in a statement, but overall it is incorrect, Aschbrenner said.

During the debate, Trump said: "Did you see what's going on, take a look at West Virginia, mail-in ballots. They're being sold. They're being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country."

Aschbrenner said: "Now in reality, someone in West Virginia pleaded guilty to mail fraud for changing the political affiliation on a handful of absentee ballot applications, not ballots, but applications. So yes, something happened in West Virginia related to election fraud, but it wasn't a mail person selling (ballots) or someone dumping bags of ballots in rivers. It was much smaller than that."

She said this a sophisticated approach at spreading misinformation "because it sounds reasonable, but maybe not the entire packaging of the fact is true."

We followed that fact-check in the moment Tuesday with a front-page story Thursday. The headline: "Trump misleads on mail voting."

CHECK THE FACTS: See all of USA TODAY's fact-check work

If you're going to call something a "fact," you've got to be 100% right. Kristen DelGuzzi, USA TODAY managing editor for politics, explains what our journalists go through to verify the information they report.

We talk to primary, not secondary sources. We review, and often link to, original transcripts or documents. We vet information with scientists, economists and other experts. Our reporters have extensive experience in the areas they cover.

When we know something is wrong, we work to get that context in the headline itself, knowing that is all some news skimmers will see. We edit social posts that way as well. We won't let bad information from a candidate go unchecked; we'll put the truth in the same post as the claim.