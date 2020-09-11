The Backstory: Covering the record-setting wildfires that have wracked Western states

I'm USA TODAY editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll, and this is The Backstory, insights into our biggest stories of the week. If you'd like to get The Backstory in your inbox every week, sign up here.

This week more than 100 fires in Western states have killed at least 23 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and consumed almost 7,000 square miles. The threat is ongoing. Seven weeks remain in prime fire season.

Every day, journalists across the USA TODAY Network meet to map out how we're tracking the fires, covering the people evacuated, harmed and killed, and investigating how officials are responding.

Silas Lyons, editor of the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight, and more than a dozen other editors from around the network started Thursday's meeting with a roll call of coverage.

USA TODAY reporter Trevor Hughes is on his way to the Bear/North Complex Fire. Thursday morning, he left Fresno to cover the damage in Berry Creek near Oroville.

Reporter Mike Chapman from Redding is headed to Paradise. Amy Alonzo from the Reno Gazette Journal is pulling together a rolling blog of updates.

Eugene-based photojournalist Chris Pietsch is in Medford, Oregon, as is reporter Damon Arthur from the Record Searchlight. The Redding newsroom is also tracking the Slater Fire. Coverage of the Creek Fire is coming from the Visalia Times-Delta. The Dolan Fire in Big Sur is being covered by the staff of The Salinas Californian.

Heat from the Creek Fire destroyed this truck Shaver Lake, California, as seen on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Further south, the staff of the Palm Springs Desert Sun is at the El Dorado Fire burning through the San Bernardino National Forest, which along with other fires is producing smoke that covered much of southern California.

Arizona Republic photographer Rob Schumacher should be in Eugene, Ore., to start work by noon. He's going to be paired up with a reporter from the Eugene Register-Guard who's volunteered to come off vacation to work.

Elizabeth Roberts at The Stockton Record was able to get an interview with the pilot of the Chinook helicopter that flew during both rescue missions on the Creek Fire. Those missions brought around 250-plus people to safety.

Jenny Espino of the Record Searchlight jumps in to talk about the Almeda Fire. "That fire marshal was saying that this particular fire has a lot of similarities to the Camp Fire in terms of destruction. And the quote is, 'This would be the Oregon version of it.'"

That's a stunning comparison. The Camp Fire of November 2018 was historically destructive and fast-moving. Fortunately, the Oregon fire's death toll does not approach that of the 85 who died in Paradise's Camp Fire.

More: Wildfires burned millions of acres across the West. See what that looks like.

Cherrill Crosby is the editor of the Salem (Ore.) Statesman Journal. She's pointed her reporters toward several investigative stories off the fires.

"We're hearing from scads of people that are frustrated about lack of (emergency) notifications," she said. "We also have a reporter working on a story about why the power lines in the Santiam Canyon were not shut off."

They are reviewing satellite images to determine if downed power lines contributed to or caused the fire's explosive speed.

At the same time, she's trying to keep her reporters and photographers safe. "We have hazardous air conditions throughout the Willamette Valley from Portland past Eugene, so both newsrooms are trying to keep their field reporting at a minimum this morning."

Additional KN95 masks should be arriving soon to replenish their supplies.

