Backstage With Marni Spring/Summer 2023 Footwear

Known for its unique approach to prints, Marni has evolved into a beloved footwear brand among streetwear enthusiasts, thanks in a large part to the fan favorite Fussbett mule. The fashion house has seemingly taken note, with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection that includes trendy sneakers, platforms and boots.

Acid green faux fur covers a chunky low top sneaker, offset by a classic rubber toe cap and vulcanized sole. The classic wrestling boot silhouette gets the trompe l'oeil treatment in a gradient knit and the pool slide gets a wavy strap and array of bold colorways.

The offering included a handful of footwear destined to garner social media attention, from a very 1970s square toe loafer to an assortment of gradient knit platforms.

