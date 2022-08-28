Backlash from Sunak camp over reports Truss is considering 5% VAT cut

Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent
·5 min read

Rishi Sunak’s team has warned that cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be “regressive” and cost tens of billions of pounds amid reports that Liz Truss is considering the move as a “nuclear” option.

It is one of a series of possible strategies to ease the cost-of-living crisis being drawn up by the Treasury for the new prime minister to look at when they take office, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The newspaper said the 20% headline rate of VAT could be cut by up to 5%, saving the average household more than £1,300 per year.

But a source from Mr Sunak’s campaign said this would be “incredibly regressive” and cost north of £30 billion.

Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are edging closer to the end of the Tory leadership contest (Danny Lawson/James Manning/PA)

The Sunday Times also reported that Ms Truss is considering slashing VAT as part of an emergency package to help households cope with rising prices.

Another option being weighed up by the Foreign Secretary is a cut to income tax, the paper said, with proposals from allies including increasing the level above which people start paying the levy.

Others in the Truss camp have suggested raising the tipping point for the higher rate of 40% and cutting the basic rate below 20%, it added.

A Treasury spokesman said the department is making the “necessary preparations” to ensure the next government has options to deliver extra help “as quickly as possible”.

It comes after Boris Johnson said that whoever succeeds him in No 10 would announce “another huge package of financial support” as Britain faces sky-high costs this winter.

The outgoing PM hinted at the scale of the options to ease the burden being teed up for either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak to consider, as he insisted “we must and we will help people through the crisis”.

The Sunday Telegraph cited a source close to the discussions about the next steps as saying cutting VAT is “the nuclear option”.

In an article for Mail+, Mr Johnson acknowledged that the next few months will be difficult – “perhaps very tough” – as “eye-watering” energy bills take their toll, but he forecast the UK will emerge “stronger and more prosperous (on) the other side”.

He said “colossal sums of taxpayers’ money” have already been committed to assisting people with their bills.

But he added: “Next month – whoever takes over from me – the Government will announce another huge package of financial support.”

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has suggested people earning around £45,000 per year could be among those struggling to cope with soaring living costs as the energy price cap is increased again.

Regulator Ofgem warned the Government on Friday that it must act urgently to “match the scale of the crisis we have before us” as Britain faced the news that the average household’s yearly bill will rise from £1,971 to £3,549.

Mr Sunak has already said he will provide additional support targeted at the most vulnerable.

He reiterated this in an article for The Times on Saturday, arguing that efforts should be focused on low-income households and pensioners, with help delivered through the welfare system, winter fuel and cold weather payments.

He said it is “right to caution against providing definitive answers before getting into Downing Street”, as it is “responsible” to first have “full command of the fiscal situation”.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

However, the former chancellor acknowledged that providing “meaningful support” would be a “multibillion-pound undertaking”.

On Sunday, Sunak supporter and former Cabinet minister Simon Hart acknowledged the current situation is “frustrating” for people.

Asked exactly what Mr Sunak is planning to do about the problem, he told Sky News: “It’s incredibly frustrating because I think everybody wants to be able to say ‘This is precisely what’s going to be announced should our particular candidate win’.

“To be able to do that now, to speculate now about what the extent of the challenge would be and then come up with a solution is, I think, slightly unreasonable.

“Is there going to be a specific number? Are we going to say ‘We are going to give you this amount of money on September 7’? No, I think that would be irresponsible to do that.

“What we can say is – like the Prime Minister has – there is a package on its way.”

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Ms Truss has promised “decisive action” to deliver “immediate support” if she wins the contest.

But she has so far been vague about what form this assistance might take apart from slashing green levies on energy bills and reversing the controversial National Insurance hike.

She has argued it is not “right” to announce her full plan before the contest is over or she has seen all the analysis being prepared in Whitehall.

Mr Zahawi has declared he is working “flat out” to draw up options for a plan of action for the next prime minister so they can “hit the ground running” when they take office in September.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he said he is exploring ways to ensure “we help those who really need the help”.

“My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits,” he said.

“If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80% and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.

“If you’re a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I’m looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help. We’re looking at all the options.”

The Treasury spokesman added: “As the Prime Minister has made clear, no major fiscal decisions will be taken until the new prime minister is in post.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • HMS Prince of Wales given colourful send-off sailing past music festival

    The departure of the 65,000-tonne warship from Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire was had been delayed because of a technical issue.

  • Pakistan to Dodge Short-Term Default as Political Turmoil Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is poised to evade a near-term default amid expectations the International Monetary Fund will resume its $6 billion bailout program, but a rally in the nation’s assets may fizzle out amid escalating political tensions.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleFed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven Inflation: Jackso

  • Liz Truss plans charm offensive to ease US fears over Northern Ireland Protocol

    Liz Truss will launch a charm offensive to ease American concerns about her policy on the Northern Ireland Protocol if she becomes prime minister, The Telegraph can disclose.

  • Priti Patel set to be exiled to the back benches as Liz Truss plots cull of big beasts

    Priti Patel is set to be the most high-profile casualty in a cull of Tory “big beasts” from the Cabinet if Liz Truss becomes prime minister.

  • China 'ready to defeat any provocation' as two US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait

    China says it is "ready to defeat any provocation" as two US Navy warships sail through international waters in the Taiwan Strait. It comes just weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the region - the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in more than 25 years. The narrow strait has been a source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists.

  • The moment Rishi Sunak’s team knew his leadership dream was over

    It was when Rishi Sunak mentioned California for the third time in less than 10 minutes that his campaign team realised it was all over.

  • Biden mocks Trump's claims that he declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago: 'C'mon'

    "I just want you to know I've declassified everything in the world. I'm President, I can do it — C'mon," Biden said in response to Trump's claims.

  • Slovakia's neighbours to patrol its skies, freeing MiG jets for Ukraine

    Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow NATO states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine. Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from NATO nations to boost its ability to battle invading Russian forces. Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav told reporters at an air show on Saturday that Bratislava remained ready to send the planes to neighbouring Ukraine but no deal had yet been reached.

  • Emmanuel Macron hits back at Liz Truss and accuses her of 'playing to the gallery'

    Emmanuel Macron has accused Liz Truss of "playing to the gallery" as he insisted Britain was a strong ally "in spite of its leaders".

  • Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the Mar-a-Lago affidavit by posting an image of a black box over his father's crotch: 'Redact this!!!'

    The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday

  • ‘Mike’ Helps Tyson Keep the Women He Abused in the Shadows

    HuluIn the weeks leading up to the premiere of Mike, the new Hulu limited series based upon Mike Tyson’s life, the heavyweight boxing champion took to Instagram to express his displeasure. “They stole my life story and didn’t pay me,” he alleges in his post. Referring to Hulu as the “streaming version of the slave master,” the post captured more of Iron Mike’s frustrations via text. “Don’t let Hulu fool you,” he writes. “To Hulu executives, I'm just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”I

  • UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron

    The French President has said it is a ‘problem’ if Britain cannot call itself a friend of France.

  • Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa to have jury award reduced by $1 million after mistake discovered

    Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, agrees to have her jury award reduced to $15 million after error discovered after verdict reading.

  • Investors see a lower probability of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September after Fed Chair's Powell speech at Jackson Hole

    The CME FedWatch tool showed the probability of a rate increase of 75 basis points slipped to 54.5% from 64% a day prior.

  • Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

    Jennifer Aniston talks LolaVie's first year in business, and which products she plans to develop next.

  • Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting

    As parts of rural Nevada plan to count ballots by hand amid misinformation about voting machines, the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Friday approved regulations for counties to hand count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. All ballots in Nye County will resemble mail-in ballots, interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf said in an interview earlier this month.

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet