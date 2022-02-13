Backlash after Adidas bare breasted sports bra campaign

Adidas has been slammed for posting a grid of 24 women’s breasts of all shapes and sizes to promote its latest sports bra range.

The sports brand said it wanted to remove the shame of diverse body types by posting the image of topless women under the #SupportIsEverything.

It wrote: “Breasts of all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort tailored to them. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right sports bra for them.

“In sport, everybody should feel free and inspired by what their bodies can achieve.”

But the post attracted criticism on social media with some fans feeling that the ad was inappropriate for children who follow the brand online.

Among the sea of comments, one man tweeted: “Speaking of using women's bodies as objects, have you seen Adidas' latest post?”

“Are you freaking kidding me with this post? You know how many kids follow you? I will never buy another product after this,” another Twitter user said.

Others added: “This is distasteful and off-putting.”

“Not everything because if u post penis pics and say we made boxers for all kind of penises, man wth?”

Other people pointed out that despite Adidas sports bras going up to a size G you can’t purchase all styles in larger sizes.

Fans were more supportive on Instagram praising the brand for normalising the female body.

Among the comments, one replied: “Amazing on normalising the female body all the way & providing the support that our body actually asks for.”

Adidas defended the decision against the backlash. It wrote: “All bodies and breasts deserve to be shown, loved and supported, without censorship, shame or exception.

“#SupportIsEverything.”

A spokesperson for Adidas said: “The gallery was designed to show just how diverse breasts are, featuring different shapes and sizes that highlight why tailored support is paramount.”