Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

The countdown to the final has begun in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party – and Britain’s new prime minister.

There are now only two candidates remaining – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – and they will go head-to-head in the ballot of Tory party members later in the summer.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor whose resignation hastened the fall of Boris Johnson, is leading the pack with 137 backers. He is followed by Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, who is currently on 113 backers.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at the final two contenders, their campaign platforms, and their publicly declared backers:

Rishi Sunak - 137 backers

Why he is running

The former chancellor is pitching himself to the party and members as the serious candidate on the economy, who can guide the country through a potential recession by resisting calls for tax cuts.

Significant figures publicly supporting Sunak

Lord Lamont

The endorsement of Lord Lamont, Margaret Thatcher’s treasurer, was a massive boon to Mr Sunak’s camp. As leadership hopefuls competed to demonstrate their Thatcherite credentials, the Tory grandee’s intervention undoubtedly lent legitimacy to Mr Sunak’s plan to prioritise tackling inflation before cutting taxes.

Dominic Raab

The Deputy Prime Minister was quick to pledge his support for Mr Sunak and was rewarded by introducing him at his campaign launch. Securing the backing of the second most senior Cabinet member gave an early boost to the campaign.

Jeremy Hunt

After the former health secretary crashed out at an early stage of the leadership contest, he got behind Mr Sunak, saying he has the “highest standards of integrity” of all the candidates.

Grant Shapps

Another leadership hopeful at the start of the race, the transport secretary lent his support to Mr Sunak, highlighting his early support for Brexit and his “seminal” pamphlet on freeports.

Rehman Chishti

After briefly running for the top job himself, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham swiftly got behind Mr Sunak, saying that his “brilliant” experience as chancellor will be “vital” for tackling the cost of living crisis

Oliver Dowden

The former Conservative party chair, who resigned last month in the wake of the double by-election defeat, was quick to throw his support behind Mr Sunak.

Odds: 15/8

Liz Truss - 113 backers

Why she is running

Ms Truss is marketing herself as a Thatcherite who promises tax cuts, foreign policy experience, and a track record of delivery.

Significant figures publicly supporting Truss

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Brexit Opportunities minister backed Ms Truss, saying she is a “strong Brexiteer” and a “proper Eurosceptic” who had always supported him in Cabinet

Nadine Dorries

Enlisting the support of the Culture Secretary and staunch Boris Johnson loyalist cemented Ms Truss’s place as the “Boris continuity” candidate.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The Business Secretary was yet another Cabinet heavy-weight to back Ms Truss and was charged with the duty of introducing her at her official launch where he called her a “true blue, tax-cutting Conservative”.

Iain Duncan-Smith

The former Tory party leader remains an influential figure as he heads up the One Nation caucus of MPs which represents the more moderate wing of the party.

Suella Braverman

Just hours after the Attorney General was knocked out of the leadership race, she pledged her support for Ms Truss and encouraged at least some of her followers to go with her, notably Steve Baker MP.

Simon Clarke

Securing the backing of the chief secretary of the Treasury - who had worked under Mr Sunak - was a helpful endorsement to Ms Truss’s economic vision

Odds: 2/5