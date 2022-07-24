Who’s backing whom in the Conservative leadership race?

Mason Boycott-Owen
·3 min read
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

The countdown to the final has begun in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party – and Britain’s new prime minister.

There are now only two candidates remaining – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – and they will go head-to-head in the ballot of Tory party members later in the summer.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor whose resignation hastened the fall of Boris Johnson, is leading the pack with 137 backers. He is followed by Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, who is currently on 113 backers.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at the final two contenders, their campaign platforms, and their publicly declared backers:

Rishi Sunak - 137 backers

Why he is running

The former chancellor is pitching himself to the party and members as the serious candidate on the economy, who can guide the country through a potential recession by resisting calls for tax cuts.

Significant figures publicly supporting Sunak

Lord Lamont

The endorsement of Lord Lamont, Margaret Thatcher’s treasurer, was a massive boon to Mr Sunak’s camp. As leadership hopefuls competed to demonstrate their Thatcherite credentials, the Tory grandee’s intervention undoubtedly lent legitimacy to Mr Sunak’s plan to prioritise tackling inflation before cutting taxes.

Dominic Raab

The Deputy Prime Minister was quick to pledge his support for Mr Sunak and was rewarded by introducing him at his campaign launch. Securing the backing of the second most senior Cabinet member gave an early boost to the campaign.

Jeremy Hunt

After the former health secretary crashed out at an early stage of the leadership contest, he got behind Mr Sunak, saying he has the “highest standards of integrity” of all the candidates.

Grant Shapps

Another leadership hopeful at the start of the race, the transport secretary lent his support to Mr Sunak, highlighting his early support for Brexit and his “seminal” pamphlet on freeports.

Rehman Chishti 

After briefly running for the top job himself, the MP for Gillingham and Rainham swiftly got behind Mr Sunak, saying that his “brilliant” experience as chancellor will be “vital” for tackling the cost of living crisis.

Oliver Dowden

The former Conservative party chair, who resigned last month in the wake of the double by-election defeat, was quick to throw his support behind Mr Sunak.

Odds: 15/8

Liz Truss - 113 backers

Why she is running

Ms Truss is marketing herself as a Thatcherite who promises tax cuts, foreign policy experience, and a track record of delivery.

Significant figures publicly supporting Truss

Jacob Rees-Mogg 

The Brexit Opportunities minister backed Ms Truss, saying she is a “strong Brexiteer” and a “proper Eurosceptic” who had always supported him in Cabinet.

Nadine Dorries 

Enlisting the support of the Culture Secretary and staunch Boris Johnson loyalist cemented Ms Truss’s place as the “Boris continuity” candidate.

Kwasi Kwarteng

The Business Secretary was yet another Cabinet heavy-weight to back Ms Truss and was charged with the duty of introducing her at her official launch where he called her a “true blue, tax-cutting Conservative”.

Iain Duncan-Smith 

The former Tory party leader remains an influential figure as he heads up the One Nation caucus of MPs which represents the more moderate wing of the party.

Suella Braverman 

Just hours after the Attorney General was knocked out of the leadership race, she pledged her support for Ms Truss and encouraged at least some of her followers to go with her, notably Steve Baker MP.

Simon Clarke 

Securing the backing of the chief secretary of the Treasury - who had worked under Mr Sunak - was a helpful endorsement to Ms Truss’s economic vision

Odds: 2/5

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK leadership candidate Truss pledges to ditch all EU laws by 2023

    Liz Truss, the leading candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister, promised to scrap all remaining European Union laws that still apply in Britain by 2023 if she wins the Conservative Party leadership contest. Foreign Secretary Truss is up against former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a race to court the 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who over the course of the summer will vote to choose the country's new prime minister. Britain's relationship with Europe remains of great concern to the Conservative Party membership, generally characterised as more eurosceptic than the wider population.

  • The final two candidates battling to become the next prime minister

    There are now two remaining candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Tory Party leader and prime minister.

  • Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘forces that be’ backing Liz Truss

    Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, who has been tipped as the favourite among the Tory membership, said she was ‘not taking anything for granted’.

  • Wildfire burns coastal homes, businesses, on Lesbos

    STORY: Thick billowing smoke fanned by strong winds could be seen in the area as firefighters were joined by local residents dousing the flames with buckets of water.Vatera, an 8 km (5 miles) long sandy beach in the southern part of Lesbos, is a popular tourist attraction.Reuters video showed homes burning in the village of Vatera, while a beach bar on the shore was damaged by fire, with rows of beach sun umbrellas and chairs along the shore burned.In the last days the country has been plagued by several fires spread by strong winds, making firefighting efforts more difficult.A wildfire in mountains near Athens earlier this week damaged homes and forced hundreds of people to flee, with authorities calling this summer one of the toughest in the Mediterranean.Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland across Greece during the country's worst heatwave in 30 years.

  • Insiders Admit Race to Be Next U.K. PM Is Prime Minister for ‘Five-Star Catastrophe’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and therefore prime minister has fast turned into a Rorschach test designed to discover all the different ways Britain’s conservatives are miserable.In Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister, Conservative party members see a man who was disloyal to Johnson by leading the exodus of cabinet officials which ultimately led to Johnson’s downfall earlier this month. Worse, the

  • Inside Liz Truss And Rishi Sunak's Brutal Battle For The Soul Of The Tory Party

    The foreign secretary is the one to beat as the Conservatives brace themselves for a summer-long civil war.

  • A former Capitol police officer who was brutally beaten by January 6 rioters said Josh Hawley 'ran like a coward' when the mob broke in

    "The first thoughts that popped into my mind was — Josh Hawley's a bitch, and he ran like a bitch," Michael Fanone said.

  • President Biden 'needs to declare a climate emergency': Rep. Ro Khanna

    President Biden called climate change a "clear and present danger." However, Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) wants the president to take it a step further.

  • ‘Distortion of democracy’: Fury over new rule that allows Tory members to change their leadership vote

    Tory members will be able to change their vote in the leadership contest in a rule that has been branded “a distortion of democracy”.

  • Boris Johnson throws a grenade as he visits Ukrainian troops being trained in UK

    Boris Johnson visited Yorkshire this week to meet Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the UK - and new pictures show the prime minister throwing a grenade and using some of the equipment. The UK's armed forces are training groups of Ukrainians as part of the support being provided following Russia's invasion. Mr Johnson, who announced his resignation as prime minister earlier this month, was seen talking to both Ukrainian and British troops, and posing with military equipment including machine guns and grenades.

  • Watch Jan. 7 Video Outtakes: Trump Refused to Say Election Was Over

    CNNThe day after the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump was convinced to put out a short video trying to turn the page on the efforts to overturn the election and move toward an orderly transition of power. In never-before-seen outtakes of that speech, Trump is seen refusing to actually acknowledge that the election was over.In a one-minute, 44-secoiand-forty-four-second video that's about as revealing as anything about Trump's actual state of mind after J

  • Meghan and Kate’s Vicious War Over a Kid’s Dress Refuses to Die

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.The extraordinary story of how two powerful women fell out, apparently terminally, over a fitting for a child’s dress for a wedding once again transfixed the world this week.The women in question, of course, are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and the tale blew up again with investigative journalist Tom Bo

  • Sir Keir Starmer announces mini-frontbench reshuffle

    The reshuffle sees a change to some members of Sir Keir’s top team.

  • Evacuations reported as California forests burn

    Wildfires in California have led to local communities evacuating their homes. (July 23)

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol