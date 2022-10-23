Who is backing who in the Tory leadership race?

Lottie Kilrane, PA
·3 min read

Rishi Sunak’s public backers have put him beyond the threshold of 100 nominations from MPs required to be on the ballot for the Tory leadership race, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The former chancellor, who announced his bid to replace Liz Truss as prime minister on Sunday, has become the second candidate to enter the race after Penny Mordaunt, who announced she was standing on Friday.

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile Boris Johnson has returned to the UK to plot a second run for the top job, although he has not officially declared this.

Here is the list of who is backing who, including those who have publicly declared or have been confirmed by PA:

Rishi Sunak – 121

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Sir Bob Neill, Mark Harper, Liam Fox, Gavin Williamson, Simon Baynes, Sir Robert Syms, Simon Hoare, Richard Graham, Rehman Chishti, Damian Hinds, Crispin Blunt, Julian Sturdy, Andrew Bowie, Greg Clark, John Glen, Robert Halfon, Robert Jenrick, Guy Opperman, Claire Coutinho, Siobhan Baillie, Angela Richardson, Robin Walker, Mel Stride, Mark Garnier, Jo Gideon, Jonathan Djanogly, Victoria Prentis, Andrew Bowie, Helen Whately, James Morris, Anthony Browne, Nick Gibb, Philip Dunne, Julian Smith, Richard Holden, James Daly, Nigel Mills, Mark Logan, David Rutley, Andrew Bridgen, Gillian Keegan, Chris Philp, Sajid Javid, Jonathan Lord, Lucy Frazer, Duncan Baker, Johnny Mercer, Julie Marson, Steve Double, Kevin Hollinrake, Paul Maynard, Anthony Mangnall, Simon Hart, Craig Williams, John Stevenson, Gary Streeter, Andrew Murrison, Dominic Raab, Simon Jupp, Bim Afolami, James Cartlidge, Fay Jones, Alex Chalk, Maggie Throup, Edward Timpson, Laura Farris, Huw Merriman, Simon Fell, David TC Davies, Stephen Hammond, Andrew Jones, John Baron, Andrew Mitchell, James Wild, Rebecca Pow, Jamie Wallis, Oliver Dowden, Miriam Cates, Alan Mak, Matt Hancock, Tom Tugendhat, Tobias Ellwood, Robert Largan, Paul Howell, Sir Peter Bottomley, Aaron Bell, Helen Grant, Caroline Nokes, David Johnston, George Eustice, James Gray, Jeremy Quin, Selaine Saxby, Desmond Swayne, Steve Brine, Richard Bacon, David Mundell, Steve Barclay, Oliver Heald, Sally-Ann Hart, Andrew Selous, Greg Hands, Graham Stuart, Flick Drummond, David Davis, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Hunt, Alun Cairns, Tim Loughton, Greg Knight, Justin Tomlinson, Andrew Lewer, Chris Loder, Steve Baker, Mike Freer, Grant Shapps, Chloe Smith, Theresa Villiers, Mark Pawsey, Stuart Andrew, Matt Vickers

Boris Johnson (yet to formally declare) – 45

Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Michael Fabricant, Leo Docherty, Paul Bristow, Andrea Jenkyns, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jane Stevenson, Sir James Duddridge, Nigel Adams, Tom Pursglove, Simon Clarke, Jonathan Gullis, Mark Pritchard, Shaun Bailey, Nadine Dorries, Sir Edward Leigh, Priti Patel, Trudy Harrison, Sheryll Murray, Alok Sharma, Marco Longhi, Andrew Stephenson, Christopher Chope, Amanda Milling, Jill Mortimer, Jane Hunt, Ian Levy, Ben Wallace, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Antony Higginbotham, David Morris, Peter Bone, Scott Benton, Sir William Cash, Chris Heaton-Harris, Stephen McPartland, Matthew Offord, Karl McCartney, Gareth Johnson, Bill Cash, James Grundy, Lee Anderson, Ben Bradley, Sarah Atherton, Nadhim Zahawi

Penny Mordaunt – 21

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

John Lamont, George Freeman, Bob Seely, Caroline Ansell, Harriett Baldwin, Nicola Richards, Maria Miller, Caroline Dinenage, Andrea Leadsom, John Penrose, Robbie Moore, Kieran Mullan, Neil Hudson, Mary Robinson, Derek Thomas, Damian Collins, Craig Tracey, Marcus Fysh, Tracey Crouch, Heather Wheeler, Damian Green

