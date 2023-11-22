Background Bob: Essex boy whose art raised £250k dies aged 15

A "beautiful, fun loving, smiley boy" whose art projects raised £250,000 for charity has died aged 15, his family has announced.

Noah, who lived in Dedham, Essex, first collaborated with artists across the world for a painting project three years ago and raised money for the NHS hospital that treated him.

He teamed up with celebrities including Ed Sheeran and Grayson Perry.

Noah's father Nathan Jones said they would cherish their memories forever.

"It has been extremely special sharing our little legend with you all," said Mr Jones, writing on Facebook.

"You've all helped produce so many special moments and memories over the last three years. Moments we will cherish forever.

"He had a blast, made his mark and we are so proud of him."

Noah, who had hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, went by the nickname Background Bob.

He started painting on cardboard to pass the time during the first Covid-19 lockdown while he could not attend school.

Mr Jones posted on Instagram asking people to collaborate with his son and street artists came forward from around the world.

The idea was so popular that the resulting art was exhibited several times at Firstsite gallery in Colchester and the family published several books.

Hundreds of pieces were auctioned for the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity - in aid of the hospital trust which treated him - across three different projects.

The artist Nathan Murdoch painted this mural of Noah in Peterborough, opposite his famous mural depicting the late Prodigy singer Keith Flint

Noah died peacefully and free from pain with his family by his side, holding his hands, on Monday, Mr Jones said.

He knew "nothing but love and happiness," he added.

"Please do not be sad, please celebrate his positive nature. Smile more, embrace happiness. Be more Bob."

