Backed Introduces a First-Ever Private Equity Token

Wollerau, Switzerland, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the stock market is the face of the finance industry and subject to corrections disrupting individual and company investments and goals. However, companies like Backed have entered the market to protect investors from future corrections and losses.

With their alternative investment ecosystem driven by blockchain technology, Backed wants to re-allocate global funds from the stock market to futuristic assets like decentralized private equity. The company has introduced a decentralized private equity fund based on blockchain to aid investors and companies with strategic and financial support and high-performance asset class placements.

What is Backed?


Backed is a community of like-minded individuals who utilize scientific means for calculating optimal mixes between asset classes (digital assets and private equity) to maximize their investors' returns. The entire ecosystem is based on blockchain support and works on a reward-based system per individual contributions.

The company also aims to offer security and privacy with frameworks for compliance models and regulatory bodies. Furthermore, with their futuristic approach, the company aims to eliminate issues like tax manipulation and money laundering, fostering a transparent and reliable monetary system in the future and establishing a new investment trend. Backed has also introduced its ERC1400 security standard-based private equity token BACD.

Benefits of the Backed ecosystem

The P2P (peer-to-peer) private equity ecosystem aims to eliminate 3rd party interference and ensure end-to-end growth for individuals and companies. This unique investment option providing high returns offers the following features-

Settlement Speed

Backed offers settlement speeds of a few seconds compared to the current (2 to 3 days) processing time.

Automated compliance

BACD tokens are highly programmable and utilize smart contracts, ultimately reducing the compliance burden with automation.

Globalization

The digital token enables global trading via the internet.

24x 7x 365 Tradability

Backed does not limit trading to market hours and offers ultimate trading flexibility.

100 percent Transparency

The blockchain application guarantees transparent transactions and offers ultimate privacy and security.

Programmable features

The alternative investment ecosystem provides voting options, automated dividend payouts, and other programmable features using smart contracts.

Immutability

All blockchain transactions are immutable and provide the right infrastructure for recording securities ownership.

Low fees

Eliminated accounting and legal costs lower the transaction fees.

Asset Interoperability

The tokenization of private equity eliminates transfer friction and incompatibility between classes.

BACD token and tokenomics

BACD is a security-like token that can work as a utility token for exchange and payments and represents private equity ownership. Its design is based on the ERC1400 security token design standard. The token will work towards fractionalization, digitalization, and storing assets and the investment portfolio's value.

The token comes with a 12 month vesting period for founders and advisors and facilitates the fair distribution of a total of 1 billion tokens for presales and global launch.

Future roadmap

Backed will aid global companies with blockchain solutions and move their stocks portfolios to digital assets. Their ultimate goal is to make a global change with support from the Fintech industry. The company is currently working on listing BACD on selected exchanges. In the coming stages, the company will update and revise its portfolio and technology for optimization, initiate a global launch, and facilitate multi-exchange listing.

