Backa Topola vs West Ham: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

West Ham travel to Serbia tonight to face Backa Topola in their latest Europa League assignment.

Although it looks likely that the Hammers' final Group A game against Freiburg will decide who goes into the last-16 and who requires a play-off tie against a demoted Champions League team in the New Year, this should be a more comfortable night for David Moyes' men to at least guarantee a top-two finish.

Three goals in the last 25 minutes were needed by West Ham to win the reserve fixture on Backa Topola's visit to the London Stadium back in September.

But the Serbians have largely failed to assert themselves in the Europa League and come into this match out of form domestically, too.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won four of their last five and could even reach the next round with a point this week if Freiburg draw with Olympiacos in Germany.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Backa Topola vs West Ham is scheduled for a 5:45pm GMT kick-off this evening on Thursday November 30, 2023.

The match will take place at TSC Arena in Serbia.

Where to watch Backa Topola vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Backa Topola vs West Ham team news

Jarrod Bowen was absent for the Hammers with a knee issue as they left it late to beat Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.

Bowen hasn't travelled to Serbia either and Michail Antonio will also miss out again, leaving Danny Ings fighting it out with young striker Divin Mubama for the right to start up top.

Moyes has also confirmed that a couple of unnamed West Ham players are ill and have not made the trip either, but he would not say who.

Backa Topola vs West Ham prediction

The Hammers have the ability to cruise to victory in this game and also come up against a Backa Topola team out of nick, with just two wins in their last 13 games.

West Ham to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams' meeting in east London was their first ever.

Backa Topola wins: 0

West Ham wins: 1

Draws: 0

Backa Topola vs West Ham match odds

Backa Topola to win: 9/1

West Ham to win: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).