Backa Topola 0-1 West Ham: Key stats

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, West Ham have won more games in major European competitions than any other English side (22). In fact, no side across Europe have won more such games than the Hammers (level with Real Madrid, also 22).

This was the Hammers' 109th game in all competitions without a goalless draw, with their last such result coming in December 2021 against Burnley in the Premier League.

West Ham managed just seven shots in this match - the Hammers have only managed fewer in one of their previous 20 games in major Euro competitions (four vs Gent in April this year).

Tomas Soucek has scored in three consecutive appearances for West Ham for the very first time, while all three of the midfielder’s strikes have been the winning goal in the 88th minute or later.