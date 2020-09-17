All The Give-Back Voter Merch To Shop This Election Season

Naturally, merch is not at the heart of your impulse to vote in
2020's upcoming election. But if an embroidered "Big Ballot Energy" sweater helps to keep you civically engaged, we're all for it. So, before you begin shopping for electoral tote bags, check in on your voter registration. Request a ballot by mail or commit to casting your IRL vote on election day. Begin to educate yourself (and the folks around you) about your candidates and the platforms they represent. Then, as you gear up for a high-stakes debate season, reward yourself (and your pod) for your democratic participation — with some sartorial goods from brands giving back to organizations that matter. Be it a custom-embroidered mask, a pair of classic tube socks, or a graphic cotton tee, these are the goods you'll want to sport with your "I Voted" sticker come November. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
PopSockets just launched an exclusive collection of very cute and retro-looking Rock the Vote designs. 50% of every PopSocket sold will be donated to
Rock the Vote
PopSockets
Shout Vote, $, available at
As part of their #TheTeeInVote collection, Michael Stars collaborated with the ICON Gloria Steinem on these limited edition embroidered long-sleeve and
short-sleeve
tees. $50,000 worth of sales will be donated to three grassroots organizations to help register and get people to the polls:
Black Voters Matter
Voto Latino
March On
. Oh, and if you want Gloria's face on your
scrunchie
Michael Stars
The Tee In Vote Long Sleeve, $, available at
In partnership with
I am a voter
, Baublebar created this sweet necklace made to empower you to hit the poles. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to I am a voter to encourage voter turnout.
BaubleBar
I Vote Necklace, $, available at
This roomy canvas tote is the result of a collaboration between Clare V and
When We All Vote
, a celeb-backed nonprofit working to increase voter participation across the country (10% of every purchase will funnel directly to the organization).
Clare V.
CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote, $, available at
All of the net proceeds for this cotton tee will benefit
Eighteen x 18
, a creative platform designed to usher in a new generation of young voters.
Tory Burch
Vote T-Shirt, $, available at
From Brooklyn-based WOC designer, Christine Alacay, these corduroy face masks are
cut, sewn, pressed, and embroidered by hand. All proceeds will go
Rock The Vote
, a group devoted to making democratic participation more accessible across the country.
Christine Alcalay
Rock The Vote Face Mask, $, available at
Printed with eco-friendly ink, a portion of the profits from these crew socks will go right to the
ACLU
The Outrage
Vote Vote Vote Socks, $, available at
This sterling silver pin celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote with a call to action honoring our freedom to do so. And $5 from every purchase goes to support the
League of Women Voters
The Vote Pin, $, available at
All of the proceeds earned from this unisex T-shirt will go to supporting the
ACLU
Madewell
Vote Graphic Unisex Tee, $, available at
Richer Poorer will donate 50% of the purchase price of each I Am A Voter Sweatpant to
I am a voter.
, a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (a 501(c)(3) organization). And yes, those are the three branches of the government screenprinted down the leg.
Richer Poorer
I Am A Voter Sweatpant, $, available at
Crafted with 14k yellow gold, these VOTE studs are a subtle, glamorous nod to your democratic rights. According to the site, 50% of the profits from each purchase will go toward a roster of "organizations that amplify, celebrate, and support Black Voices."
Maya Brenner
VOTE Earrings, $, available at
There's a FEED tote for every occasion and election season is no exception. Each purchase provides 10 school meals to kids in need, and at checkout, you'll have the option to donate to
When We All Vote. FEED
Vote Tote, $, available at
Hand-stitched in NYC on 100% cashmere, this sweater will surely keep you warm through election day. Plus, $100 of each purchase go to
UN Women
Lingua Franca
Big Ballot Energy Sweater, $, available at
You can never have too many tube socks. This pair gives $5 of every pair sold to
When We All Vote
Brother Vellies x Keds
Crew Sock, $, available at
Swap your everyday studs for a pair of these ballot box designs — 50% of the profits go to
The New Georgia Project
, which works to register and civically engage Georgians.
Dissent Pins
Ballot Box Stud Earrings, $, available at
Protect your skin from the sun with this baseball hat, produced in-house by voter registration org,
I Am A Voter
I Am A Voter
I Am A Voter Hat, $, available at
Scan the QR code on this canvas tote and it'll take you directly to a voter registration form at
Vote.gov
Also Freedom
VOTE Tote, $, available at
Make a statement with this delicate gold VOTE necklace — 10% of the proceeds will go to
Vote.org
The Sis Kiss
It's All in a Name VOTE Necklace, $, available at
Leave it to Levi's to create a timeless voter tee just in time for election season. This one was designed in partnership with
Rock The Vote
as part of an ongoing campaign to increase voter registration.
Levi's
Levi's x Vote Cropped Surf Tee Shirt, $, available at
Levi's x Vote Cropped Surf Tee Shirt, $, available at