All The Give-Back Voter Merch To Shop This Election Season

Naturally, merch is not at the heart of your impulse to vote in 2020's upcoming election. But if an embroidered "Big Ballot Energy" sweater helps to keep you civically engaged, we're all for it.



So, before you begin shopping for electoral tote bags, check in on your voter registration. Request a ballot by mail or commit to casting your IRL vote on election day. Begin to educate yourself (and the folks around you) about your candidates and the platforms they represent. Then, as you gear up for a high-stakes debate season, reward yourself (and your pod) for your democratic participation — with some sartorial goods from brands giving back to organizations that matter.



Be it a custom-embroidered mask, a pair of classic tube socks, or a graphic cotton tee, these are the goods you'll want to sport with your "I Voted" sticker come November.



PopSockets Shout Vote, $, available at PopSockets

PopSockets just launched an exclusive collection of very cute and retro-looking Rock the Vote designs. 50% of every PopSocket sold will be donated to Rock the Vote Shout Vote, $, available at PopSockets More

BaubleBar I Vote Necklace, $, available at In partnership with I am a voter , Baublebar created this sweet necklace made to empower you to hit the poles. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to I am a voter to encourage voter turnout.I Vote Necklace, $, available at BaubleBar More

Clare V. CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote, $, available at This roomy canvas tote is the result of a collaboration between Clare V and When We All Vote , a celeb-backed nonprofit working to increase voter participation across the country (10% of every purchase will funnel directly to the organization).CV x When We All Vote Canvas Tote, $, available at Clare V More

Tory Burch Vote T-Shirt, $, available at All of the net proceeds for this cotton tee will benefit Eighteen x 18 , a creative platform designed to usher in a new generation of young voters.Vote T-Shirt, $, available at Tory Burch More

View photos cut, sewn, pressed, and embroidered by hand. All proceeds will go



Christine Alcalay Rock The Vote Face Mask, $, available at From Brooklyn-based WOC designer, Christine Alacay, these corduroy face masks arecut, sewn, pressed, and embroidered by hand. All proceeds will go Rock The Vote , a group devoted to making democratic participation more accessible across the country.Rock The Vote Face Mask, $, available at Christine Alcalay More