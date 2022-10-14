Back on track soon:

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — As post-storm evaluations continue three weeks after Fiona, it’s clear several solar panel farms in P.E.I. received significant damage.

At the Sunbank solar farm in Summerside, which is still under construction, work was delayed for several days as multiple panels were destroyed from high winds brough on by the post-tropical storm.

Greg Gaudet, director of municipal services in Summerside told SaltWire Network the damage wasn’t terrible, but several panels were destroyed at great cost.

“Of the 14,000 panels we have installed, we had approximately 60 to 70 panels that were dislodged from their racking,” Gaudet said during an interview on Sept. 29.

“It’s about $50,000 in damages.”

Despite the seemingly high damage bill, those are pretty good numbers all things considered, he added.

There was no damage from erosion to the farm, and there was also no piling or racking damage from the wind. Several spruce trees came down close by but did not affect the farm. Construction is still on schedule and damage assessments are underway.

“We don’t expect remediation to take more than a week,” said Gaudet.

“We did OK on that particular asset for sure,” he said.

In the private sector, several Island residents received damage to their panels from the storm. One post on the P.E.I. Solar Energy Facebook page described how their panels were destroyed after a barn roof had collapsed onto them.

The Slemon Park Microgrid Project sustained significant damage to its 10-megawatt facility during the storm. As a result, the P.E.I. Energy Corporation (PEIEC) has begun the process of evaluating and quantifying the damage.

“Based on findings, will put a repair plan in place,” the corporation said in a statement provided to SaltWire Network on Oct. 12.

SaltWire Network attempted to speak with a representative from the PEIEC, with questions regarding what the repair plan will look like, how long it will take and the cost, but were unsuccessful after multiple requests.

It is unlikely the damage will affect the Summerside’s energy grid much in the long-term, as the fix time will likely be short, said Gaudet.

“Things will be back on track soon. We got lucky this time.”

Rafe Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Guardian