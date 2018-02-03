Back on track, No. 20 Clemson visits Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Clemson seems to have found its footing again after a rough patch and now the No. 20 Tigers try to prevent Wake Forest from gaining much traction.

"The team feels good about the way we're playing," said Clemson coach Brad Brownell, whose Tigers will play for the third time in seven days.

Clemson visits Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Joel Coliseum, where the Demon Deacons broke a seven-game losing streak by winning Wednesday night against Florida State.

The Tigers appeared in danger of falling out of the national rankings, but beating host Georgia Tech on Sunday followed two nights later by gaining revenge on North Carolina puts them back in good shape as they're tied for second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Clemson (18-4, 7-3 ACC) can move alone into second place by defeating Wake Forest because Duke, which also shares second place, plays a non-conference game this weekend.

The Tigers, after stalling miserably in a loss at first-place Virginia, rediscovered some offensive flow. Against North Carolina, they made a season-high 15 shots from 3-point range on the way to an 82-78 victory, marking their most points in an ACC game this season.

Those came from a variety of sources.

"It was good to see some freshmen come in and play very well," Brownell said.

Clemson's 27 free-throw attempts also signaled a high mark in league play for the team.

The 3-pointers, which earlier this week marked the third-highest single-game total in school history, might not come easily for the Tigers in this game. Wake Forest has limited seven of its 10 ACC opponents to seven or fewer 3s.

Meanwhile, much of Wake Forest's success depends on shooting. The Demon Deacons are 8-1 when posting a higher shooting percentage than their opponent.