Back on top: Spring Valley boys win first track state championship in a decade

Matt Oberly was well aware of the history associated with the Spring Valley track and field program when he took over four years ago.

The Vikings were perennial contenders, winning five titles and nine runner-up finishes under John Jones who retired in 2018. Oberly, who coached at nearby Lexington, took over for Jones and has the Vikings back on top of the state’s top classification.

Spring Valley won the Class 5A championship on Friday at its home track. It was the Vikings first state championship since 2013 when Oberly’s Lexington squad finished second to SV that year.

“It is awesome to come here and be part of the Spring Valley tradition,” Oberly said. “We were fourth my first year, then COVID and then fourth last year. We finally got over that hump and got that state championship. It’s awesome. We had a really good group.”

The Vikings finished with 58 points, edging out Carolina Forest by seven points. CF’s T’marus McCallum won four events and set state records in the 100 (10.13) and 200 (20.71).

Spring Valley’s Mondell Hutto won the triple jump and the Vikings won the 4x800 relay.

Chapin’s Duke Molinaro won the shot put and discus. Lexington’s Grant Goldsmith won the 800 and Blythewood’s Randy Kelly won the high jump for the second straight year.

Blythewood finished second in the Class 5A girls, a year after finishing fourth. JL Mann won by seven points over the Bengals. Chapin was third with 56.

Blythewood seventh grader Peyton Hightower won the 200 and was second in the 400. Brian Green won the long jump. The Bengals won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Berry won the 100 hurdles and Chapin’s Evelyn Patrick was the 400 champion.

Class 2A

Philip Simmons won the boys championship and Greer Middle won the girls in Class 2A at Lower Richland on Friday.

Eau Claire was the highest finishing Midlands girls team with a fourth-place finish and Newberry boys were fourth. EC’s TyQwasia Williams won the 100 hurdles and second in 400 hurdles. The Shamrocks won the 4x400 relay team.

Columbia’s Tmoni Porterfield won the long jump and finished second in three other events.

Newberry’s O’dareon Robinson won the boys 110 and 400 hurdles, and Saluda’s William Cleveland won the long jump.

Class A

CA Johnson boys finished third in the Class A meet at Lower Richland on Thursday.

Jaevon Riley won the high jump and 400 hurdles and the Hornets won the 4x400 relay. Devron Davis won the 100.

Southside Christian won the boys team championship while Whale Branch won the girls title.

SC Track and field Results

Top-three Midlands finishes in Friday-Saturday’s state track and field championships at Spring Valley and Lower Richland:

Class 5A Boys

100: 2. Andrew Bond, WK, 10.35; 200; 3. Andrew Bond, WK, 22.37; 400: 3. Devin Crumpton, SV, 48.73; 800: 1. Grant Goldsmith, Lex, 1:55.80; 2. Carlos Lanzagorta, RB, 1:55.81; 1,600: 2. Zander Jeffcoat, Lex, 4:18.14; 110 hurdles: 3. Philip Williams, RB, 14.70; 400 hurdles: 3. TJ Peebles, WK, 54.21: 4x100 relay: 2. Ridge View, 41.37; 4x400 relay: 2. Ridge View, 3:19.82; 4x800 relay: 1. Spring Valley, 7:57.19; High jump: 1. Randy Kelly, Blythewood, 6-10; Triple jump: 1. Mondell Hutto, SV, 48-10.50; 2. Evan Javis, SV, 47-09.50; Discus: 1. Duke Molinaro, Chapin, 167-08; Shot put: 1. Duke Molinaro, Chapin, 57-01.

Class 5A Girls

200: 1. Peyton Hightower, Blythewood, 24.37; 3. Ariana Williams, Blythewood, 24.70; 400: 2. Peyton Hightower, Blythewood, 54.10; 3. Ariana Williams, Blythewood, 55.63; 1,600: 3. Abigail White, Chapin, 5:12.71; 3,200: 2. Kendra Miles, Lex, 11:03; 3. Lydia Metz, Lex, 11.27; 100 hurdles: 1. Aaliyah Berry, SV, 14.00; 2. Makeshira Brown, Blythewood, 14.57; 400 hurdles: 1. Evelyn Patrick, Chapin, 1:04.25; 4x100 relay: 1. Blythewood, 46.32; 4x400 relay: 1. Blythewood, 3:50.28; 4x800 relay: 2. Chapin, 9:28.32; High jump: 2. Camille Cunningham, SV, 5-02.00; Long jump: 1. Briana Green, Blythewood, 18-06.00; 2. Nala Tobin, RV, 18-01.50; Triple jump: 3. Aaliyah Berry, SV, 37-07.25; Pole vault: 3. Drayton Privette, Chapin, 10-06.00

Class 2A Boys

200: 2. TJ Andrews, BL, 22.26; 3. Romeo Brown, Newberry, 22:31; 110 hurdles: 1. O’dareon Robinson, Newberry, 14.92. TJ Andrews, BL, 15.18; 3. Jacob Osmanski, Pelion, 15.23; 400 hurdles: 1. O’dareon Robinson, Newberry, 56.00; 4x100 relay: 1. Newberry, 42.49; Long jump: 1. William Cleveland, Saluda, 22-09.50; 3. Jamarcus Mobley, Saluda, 21-04.00; Pole vault: 3. Chase Walters, Pelion, 12-00.00

Class 2A Girls

100: 2. Tmoni Porterfield, Columbia, 12.28; 3. Angel Cook, Newberry, 12.39; 200: Tmoni Porterfield, Columbia, 25.36; 3. Cymoria Thomas, Gray Collegiate, 26.29; 400: Tmoni Porterfield, Columbia, 59.21; 3. Jermya Bethel, EC, 59.22; 100 hurdles: 2. TyQwasia Williams, EC, 16.60; 400 hurdles: 1. TyQwasia Williams, EC, 1:07.02; 2. Anyla Davis, EC, 1:12.57; 3. Jabria Brunson, Saluda, 1:14.39; 4x100 relay: 2. Gray Collegiate, 49.34; 3. Eau Claire 49.70; 4x400 relay: Eau Claire, 4:05.56; High jump: 3. Maria Brooks, Saluda, 4:08.00; Long jump: 1. Tmoni Porterfield, Columbia, 17-08.50; 3. Jakenjah Carroll, Saluda, 16-08.50; Triple Jump: 2. Ishia Samuels, BL, 35-07-00

Class A Boys

100: 1. Devron Davis, CAJ 10:83; 400: 2. Travon Riley, CAJ 51:45; 800: 2. Brian McIntire, CAJ, 2:08.58; 110 hurdles: 2. Jaevon Riley, CAJ, 14.91; 400 hurdles: 1. Jaevon Riley, CAJ, 55.41; 4x100 relay: 3. CAJ, 43.43; 4x400 relay: 1. CAJ, 3:28.88; High jump: 1. Jaevon Riley, CAJ, 6-02.00; Javelin: 2. CeCe Bailey, CAJ, 139-08;