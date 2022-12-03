Back on top! Christ Church captures Class A football championship

For the first time in almost a decade, Christ Church is a state champion in football.

Woods Windham threw three touchdown passes and Dashun Reeder ran for three scores to help the Cavaliers past Johnsonville 43-20 on Friday in the Class A championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

It was Christ Church’s first championship since 2014. The Cavs won four straight titles from 2011-14.

“Every day we go in the locker room we see all the state championships, region championships,” Christ Church coach Quin Hatfield said. “It is something we have been aiming for in the last few years. We have been working, working and knocking on the door. And we busted the door tonight.”

Christ Church lost to Newberry in the third round of the playoffs last season. This year, Christ Church finished the season on a 13-game winning streak after a Week 2 loss to Holy Innocents Episcopal.

The Cavaliers did most of their damage in the air in the first half to grab a 21-7 halftime lead. Windham threw for 203 of his 260 yards and two scores to Jackson Repp and Luke Baumhofer in the first two quarters.

Johnsonville had a big opportunity early in the second half to cut the Cavs’ lead. The Flashes drove the ball to the Christ Church 1-yard line, but Daquan Burroughs was stuffed at the goal line by Jake Good and Colin Williams to end the threat.

“That was probably one of the best moments of this team’s career, to have a goal line stand like that,” Reeder said.

Five plays later, Reeder scored on a 62-yard run to make it 29-7 with 4:21 in the third. He added a 47-yarder in the fourth right after he picked off Johnsonville quarterback Malik Shippy to make it 36-13.

Reeder finished with 152 yards with 122 coming in the second half.

Burroughs led Johnsonville with 168 yards and three touchdowns. The Flashes were making their first championship appearance since 2012.