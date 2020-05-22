'Back to the Future Part III' turns 30: Take this quiz to test your knowledge

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future Part III. (Photo: Universal/courtesy Everett)

Your future is whatever you make it, so make it a good one! Doc Brown, "Back to the Future Part III"

And it certainly has been a good future for Back to the Future: Part III, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week. On May 24, 1990, the final film in Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s Back to the Future trilogy premiered in theaters. Directly picking up from the cliffhanger of 1989’s Back to the Future Part II, where Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and the DeLorean time machine accidentally being struck by lightning, sending him back to the Old West. Part III picks up with Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) traveling to 1885 to rescue Doc and return him to the present. Along the way, the duo encounters conflict with Biff’s evil ancestor, Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen and Doc risks altering the spacetime continuum by falling in love with school teacher Clara Clayton.

While the first two films in the trilogy are more fast paced, Part III opts for a slower paced character story that sees Marty and Doc go through changes as they plot their escape from 1885 Hill Valley. The duo essentially switch roles as Doc becomes the more emotional character because of his blooming relationship with Clara, while Marty becomes more logical and considerate over the repercussions of his actions. This is comically shown when the two find themselves saying one another’s famous lines: “Great Scott” and “This is heavy.”

The wild west setting was originally considered to be used as the climax of Part II, but as the story became bigger, Gale decided to split the third act into its own separate film. Both films were shot back-to-back with a teaser for the third film included at the end of Part II.

Take the quiz below and test your knowledge of the iconic conclusion to the beloved film trilogy.

