It's Back! Supergoop's Popular On-the-Go SPF Kit Has Returned After Selling Out Last Summer

Good news, skincare fans — Supergoop has made it easy (again!) to make sure you're stocked with plenty of SPF goodies. And yes, that includes the brand's beloved sunscreen.

After selling out all too quickly last year, Supergoop's exclusive SPF-filled collab with Gray Malin is finally back on shelves. If you missed out on the hype previously, the limited-edition Everyday Getaway Kit features six summer skincare essentials: a lip shield, body mist, refreshing mist, glow oil, lotion, and sunscreen, all packed with SPF and packaged in a beach-themed pouch. That's six products that come in a convenient, water-resistant pouch ideal for any summer travels.

So what exactly are you getting in this sought-after kit? First up, there's a bottle of the Play Everyday Lotion, featuring SPF 50, sunflower extract, and water- and sweat-resistant formula. It can be used on both face and body, and is large enough to last for a while still fitting the TSA requirements to be packed in a carry-on bag.

Then, there's Supergoop's famous Unseen Sunscreen, a scentless and weightless creation with SPF 40 that users swear has a soft, velvety texture. There's also the Play Lip Shield, a moisturizing lip protectant made from coconut, avocado, and grapeseed soil that has SPF 30 and mint; the Play Antioxidant Body Mist, a glow-giving and water-resistant spray with Vitamin C and SPF 50; the (Re)setting Refreshing Mist, which uses SPF 40 to set makeup and keep you looking good all day; and finally, Glow Oil, a super-hydrating body oil containing SPF 50 that, according to the brand, leaves your skin glowing, without feeling greasy.

Buy It! Supergoop x Gray Malin Everyday Getaway Kit, $75; supergoop.com

As an added little bonus, several of the items, as well as the reusable bag, are designed to feature bright, pretty images of a California beach, taken by the renowned photographer Malin. It's the perfect on-the-go kit for summertime, although, of course, your skin can benefit from these nourishing products all year long. And at just $75 for all six products plus the bag, the collection is "such a steal" and "worth the price," according to shoppers.

"This little kit has everything I need and want for summer," wrote one recent customer, adding that the "adorable" pouch is the ideal size to throw in a tote bag when going out. Several other reviewers praised the variety of items included in the kit, noting how they can essentially test out each lotion and mist. As one fan summed it up, this "dreamy" and "gorgeous" kit allows them "to try so many products before I buy the full size."

If you're looking for some new skincare essentials, don't sleep on picking up the Supergoop X Gray Malin kit, as there's a good chance it will sell out again soon. And grabbing it now means you won't have to wait until next year to enjoy these skin-soothing goodies.



