Back to work style: how to master your return to the office look

Worry not, no need for a complete overhaul: just small, smart tweaks

The ceremonial Polishing Of The Shoes, undertaken by my father every Sunday before the working week, was the sign that the ease of the weekend was over. I think of it every time summer ends and my colleagues and I drift back from coral-streaked Italian skies and Grecian bays to the office. That sense of “back to school” never leaves, although today the September reboot involves intelligent suiting over new pencil cases and Hush Puppies.

There’s a sense of smartness and solidity that feels reassuring after the August silly season. It feels somewhat grandiose, in our cost of living times, to consider a whole new workwear wardrobe. So instead consider adding or tweaking one little element of your return-to-work image; a smart update rather than a complete overhaul.

It’ll help you get into a positive frame of mind; you’re not just shrugging on the old suit and schlepping back to the grind, you’re purposefully finessing your appearance to make the best of your professional life over the autumn months. I for one am resolving to wear more suits after the increasing creep of casual attire in my workaday wardrobe (apologies to my colleagues). Here are five easy tweaks to bring a bit of oomph into the office.

For men:

The new suit

Stephen is trying this John Lewis suit himself and plans to report back

I’m not recommending everyone buy a costly new suit, obviously, but increasingly – like a lot of men – I need one that’s not so “precious” about the rigours of life. Resolving to walk to and from the office, for example, plus post-work socialising. Cue a tech fabric variant which – hold your breath – can go in the wash. I’m going to give it a go and will dutifully report back.

back to work style

Machine-washable wool and polyester jacket, £95, and trousers, £55, John Lewis

back to work style

Smart boots

Severely lacking in smart shoes as I am – see that coast into casualisation – it’s time to demonstrate some form, particularly as a recent back injury means I need all the help I can get. Boots and suits might sound a bit modish, but tuck them under your trouser hem and quietly rejoice in the extra robustness amidst the autumn mulch.

Story continues

Balmoral boots in leather, £495, Grenson

Sassy specs

Another new season resolution; to have the greasy old specs upgraded. Not purely because I’m long overdue an eye test, but because colleagues in more finessed varieties have shown how impactful a great new pair of spectacles can look. It’s a subtle way to upgrade an item that you use religiously, and the right frame can make all the difference to your face too.

Frederick prescription lenses, £225, Cubitts

The smart gym bag

The loveworn old tote bag spilling out with all sorts of detritus isn’t quite cutting it these days. Allergic to rucksacks – too freshman, too collegiate – it’s time to forgo the trusty bags-for-life into which yoga kits and running trainers are shoved in the morning and opt for something more serious.

The loveworn old tote bag isn't cutting it these days

Want Les Essentiels O’Hare bag, £275, Mr Porter

The shirt alternative

A stately, starched shirt is always going to be the appropriate wingman to a handsome suit, but today there’s a certain degree of rigmarole attached for the guy who’s changing at the gym, dashing to after-work drinks etc. Contemporary designers such as Zegna and Brunello Cucinelli propose thin-gauge knitwear instead, worn beneath a suit jacket as a clean, minimalist alternative.

Lundy merino wool sweater, £210, John Smedley

For women:

back to work style

The not so basic boots

Cometh autumn, cometh the annual quest for the go-to boots of the season. For the office, swap out your well-worn Chelsea boots for a sleeker pair with a bit of an edge. The statement heel of these M&S boots makes them look far more expensive than they are, and the height makes them fit for a full day of wear.

Leather block heel boots, £79, Marks & Spencer

The tote with a twist

Whilst a work bag needs to be functional, that doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish. Polène have the solution in their Cyme bag, which has two different strap options, a removable zippable central pocket, plenty of room for a laptop and a beautiful ergonomic shape. Their handbags are also excellent and come in a range of work-friendly colours.

Leather tote bag, £330, Polène

The new take on the trench

The trench is the ultimate transeasonal coat; made to withstand wind and showers it’s also perennially cool. Slouchier styles have overtaken the more fitted (more space to layer jumpers underneath later on in the year), and you can find plenty of iterations on the high street. This one from Cos has combined the classic car coat silhouette with the details of a trench – allow it to take centre stage with the statement check print.

This showstopper combines the classic car coat silhouette with the details of a trench

Checked trench coat, £225, Cos

merch

The hot-to-cold-weather dress

Who knows what weather the rest of September will bring – we want a dress that will fare well whether it’s rain or shine. Look for: sleeves to the elbow so it will look right with tights when the temperature drops, fabric floaty enough that will keep you cool in heat but will work under a jumper, below the knee length to flatter tall boots and sandals, and a seasonless colour.

Opt for a seasonless colour, like this saturated green

Silk linen gauze dress, £320, Jigsaw

The air con-friendly knit

The round neck cardigan is making a comeback this autumn, and you’ll surely have a couple in the back of your wardrobe. This season they’re in a slightly thicker knit so they hold their shape well, and are likely to be found with a matching vest. Wear together for a hit of colour, layer the knitted vest over a T-shirt which can easily be removed or keep the cardigan by your desk for when the unpredictable office air con hits.

Wool cashmere cardigan, £215, Toast

