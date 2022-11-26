Back to the ’ship: Dutch Fork gets payback on Gaffney, reaches state title game

Dutch Fork football will get another chance to start a championship streak.

The top-ranked Silver Foxes defeated Gaffney 51-28 on Friday night on the road at The Reservation in the Class 5A Upper State finals.

Dutch Fork (13-1) will play Fort Dorchester at noon next Saturday in the state championship game at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

It will be Dutch Fork’s 10th state championship appearance, all coming since 2012 and all under coach Tom Knotts. The Silver Foxes won five straight state championships from 2016-20 before losing to Gaffney in last year’s championship game.

Getting payback on the Indians (9-4) was on the minds of Dutch Fork players and coaches this week.

“I haven’t beat Gaffney. Lost to them last year, lost to them in the state championship game in 2012,” Knotts said this week. “I don’t like losing to people too many times. I’m definitely motivated to win this game.”

Dutch Fork quarterback Aliam Appler threw three touchdown passes Friday and ran for two more. Mr. Football finalist Jarvis Green ran for a touchdown, caught a TD and returned a kickoff for a score.

Green’s kickoff return came at a pivotal moment after Gaffney cut the Dutch Fork lead to 30-20 with 7:19 left in the third quarter. Green took back the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to put the Silver Foxes up 37-20.

Green, a James Madison commit, finished with 322 all-purpose yards in the game and went over 2,000 yards rushing on the season.

Dutch Fork scored on its first four possessions of the game to take a 24-6 lead with 11:47 left in the second quarter. Appler had a pair of TD runs in the first quarter of 15 and 18 yards. The senior then hit Green on a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-6.

Appler finished 8-of-11 passing for 147 yards and three scores. He also carried it 10 times for 78 yards. The Silver Foxes gained 459 yards of offense and averaged 9.2 yards a play.

Defensive backs Ja’Von Mack and Virginia commit Landon Danley had interceptions for the Silver Foxes defense.

Gaffney quarterback Grayson Loftis threw for 410 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. Jamarcus Smith caught two of those TD passes for the Indians.