Back to school support: Where to find free school supplies for 2023/2024 academic year
As the 2023/2024 school year draws near, parents are looking at a bigger school supplies bill than ever before.
Households are projected to spend $890 this back-to-school season, according to the National Retail Federation.
For some families, back-to-school spending takes a significant bite out of their budget. If you find yourself in a bind this year, or know someone who needs a hand, here are the organizations to reach out to. These charities want to ensure that every child receives what they need before their first day of class.
Here's where to find free school supplies across the nation.
Charities giving away free school supplies
The Assistance League runs a year-round program called Operation School Bell that leans on its regional chapters to find and cover need. The organization considers this program its signature program.
The Boys and Girls Club of America is holding back-to-school supplies collection campaigns. Needs and collection deadlines vary by chapter.
Operation Homefront runs an annual Back to School Brigade program all over the U.S. The program provides military families backpacks filled with school supplies on a first come, first serve registration process.
United Way runs annual back to school drives through its various offices. Donation information can be found though a local chapter.
The Salvation Army, best known for their Red Kettle campaign during the holiday season, partners with local organizations to provide free school supplies through their centers.
The Kids in Need Foundation provides supplies year-round through its teacher resources center and the Supply a Teacher program.
YMCA: Chapters of the YMCA host back to school drives. For example, the Greater Houston Chapter is running Operation Backpack for the 16th year in a row.
Other places to find free school supplies
School districts: One of the first places to consider contacting about free or low-cost school supplies is the student's school or school district. If the district does not have a program for low income students, it will likely be able to direct families towards local programs.
Churches: Churches often run back to school supply drives for their community ahead of the start of classes.
Crowdsourcing: Families can turn to community for help. The Kids in Need Foundation has a guide to creating a DIY supply drive that people can donate to. Parents can also create fundraisers on GoFundMe.
