Back to school support: Where to find free school supplies for 2023/2024 academic year

As the 2023/2024 school year draws near, parents are looking at a bigger school supplies bill than ever before.

Households are projected to spend $890 this back-to-school season, according to the National Retail Federation.

For some families, back-to-school spending takes a significant bite out of their budget. If you find yourself in a bind this year, or know someone who needs a hand, here are the organizations to reach out to. These charities want to ensure that every child receives what they need before their first day of class.

Here's where to find free school supplies across the nation.

Charities giving away free school supplies

Other places to find free school supplies

School districts : One of the first places to consider contacting about free or low-cost school supplies is the student's school or school district. If the district does not have a program for low income students, it will likely be able to direct families towards local programs.

Churches : Churches often run back to school supply drives for their community ahead of the start of classes.

Crowdsourcing: Families can turn to community for help. The Kids in Need Foundation has a guide to creating a DIY supply drive that people can donate to. Parents can also create fundraisers on GoFundMe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where to find free school supplies for 2023/2024 academic year