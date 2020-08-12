A back-to-school shopping season like no other has parents, retailers scrambling

Shoppers peruse back-to-school items Aug. 5 at Target in Menomonee Falls. About 64% of 18,000 parents surveyed said they were not excited about back-to-school shopping this year because of health risks going into stores or risks to their children going back into classrooms, according to Piplsay, a crowdsourcing research firm.

MILWAUKEE – The back-to-school shopping season, second only to the holiday season in terms of consumer spending, has been thrown into uncertainty bordering on chaos as parents and retailers do their best to plan for what school will look like in the coming weeks.

Set against the backdrop of a highly contagious viral pandemic and the devastation it has woven across the U.S. economy, 2020's back-to-school season is unlike any other.

"It’s the most challenging time in history for back to school," said Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a consumer consulting firm in New York City.

Related: Back-to-school items to keep kids safe during COVID-19

The back-to-school season is "a critical catalyst that the country needs for an economic comeback whether it’s Wisconsin, the Great Lakes region or anywhere across America," Flickinger added.

Whether back to school ultimately serves as a jump-start to a pandemic-ravaged economy remains to be seen.

Fall flavor: Dunkin' bringing back pumpkin spice coffee, donuts earlier than ever

Scam alert: Scammers tell people they're fired or may have COVID-19

"What retailers have to do is understand the downdraft of back to school and catch the updraft of selling more goods related to living, learning and working from home," Flickinger added.

Still, the best anyone can do at this point is make an educated guess.

“Most parents don’t know whether their children will be sitting in a classroom or in front of a computer in the dining room, or a combination of the two," Matthew Shay, president and chief executive of the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.

It's unlike anything anyone has ever seen.

"How do you forecast who needs new jeans or sneakers to wear to school and who doesn’t because they are going to be staying at home?" said Dick Seesel, principal at the Mequon, Wisconsin consulting firm Retailing in Focus and a former retail industry executive. "Do they still need school supplies if they are studying at home? Maybe. But do they need backpacks? Maybe not."

If you’re in a school system where the students wear uniforms and your school may or may not reconvene, parents and the retailers who sell school uniforms also have to deal with the uncertainties involved in that part of back-to-school shopping, Seesel said.

"The other thing you don’t know, for the schools that are reopening, how long are they going to manage to stay open?" he added. "Nobody’s had to deal with anything like this."

Toss in high unemployment and overall uncertainty as COVID-19 cases continue to spike and, "Consumers are very cautious right now," Seesel said. "They don’t know what the next six months are going to look like.

"I’ve never seen anything that has put a dent in consumer demand quite like this," he added.

Parents left to make choices amid uncertainty

If you think retail forecasters have a tough job, try being a parent who is trying to plan for kids going back to school without knowing whether classes will be in person, online or both.

A recent survey of parents shows there will be plenty of penny-pinching, foot-dragging and angst.

About 64% of 18,000 parents surveyed said they were not excited about back-to-school shopping this year because of health risks going into stores or risks to their children going back into classrooms, according to Piplsay, a crowdsourcing research firm.

More than half (52%) of the respondents in its late July survey said they will spend less this school year than last year.

Brad Wright, a dad of three teens — twin daughters and a son — said his approach to back-to-school spending is the opposite of the panic buying and hoarding seen in the early days of the pandemic.

“You buy a little bit, wait to see what happens, then you buy a little bit more if necessary,” said Wright, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

“You slow play this one," Wright added. "One pair of Lululemons might make it through the year.”

Lululemon is a pricey active clothing line that teens crave. A pair of pants runs $88 to $118.

Appleton mom and early childhood teacher Amy Nogar is also on the wait-and-see side.

Story continues