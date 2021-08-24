Back-to-school plan in B.C. to be laid out this morning

Students are pictured after school at Van Horne Elementary in Vancouver on April 12. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Students in kindergarten to Grade 12 and those attending post-secondary schools in B.C. will get the COVID-19 lesson plan on health and safety this morning.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the ministers for education and advanced education are expected to lay out the plans for the return to school at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the conference.

Premier John Horgan said he knows parents and students have a lot of questions about the return to school next month as COVID-19 cases rise across the province.

There were 16 more COVID-related deaths over a 72-hour period ending Monday, along with 1,711 new cases, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant.

Henry said youth aged 12 to 17 will have easy access to vaccination heading into the school year, and there will be on-campus clinics for post-secondary students.

She told a news conference Monday that almost 90 per cent of the province's COVID-19 cases in the past month have been among unvaccinated people, and most of the infections have been diagnosed in those aged 20 to 40.

Almost 75 per cent of all eligible B.C. residents have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 83 per cent have had their first shot.

Vaccine cards coming this fall

On Monday, the province announced residents will need a vaccine card to get into restaurants, clubs, ticketed sporting events and organized events like weddings this fall.

Starting Sept. 13, people will have to show proof of having had a single dose of a vaccine to access those activities. After Oct. 24, they will need to have been fully vaccinated for at least seven days.

The measures apply to post-secondary campuses, including student housing, where proof of vaccination will be required as of Sept. 7.

Premier John Horgan said Monday the card will give people the confidence to attend non-discretionary activities and businesses, especially as the province is unlikely to move into the last step of its restart plan on Sept. 7.