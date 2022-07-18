'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

·3 min read
Zeke Thurston, of Big Valley, Alta., rides during saddle bronc rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede on July 8. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Zeke Thurston, of Big Valley, Alta., rides during saddle bronc rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede on July 8. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The 2022 Calgary Stampede wraps up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 has reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels.

Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history.

"I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said.

McDonough also said this year's event broke a daily attendance record for opening day, with 130,177 visitors on July 8.

After nine days, about 1.109 million people visited the Stampede, CEO Joel Cowley said at a news briefing Sunday morning.

With Sunday's attendance, Cowley said his team estimates numbers will exceed 1.2 million, approaching 2018 and 2019 levels.

The Stampede drew in 1,275,465 visitors in 2019 and 1,271,241 in 2018. The 2019 edition was the second-highest attended Calgary Stampede since 2012, when the festival celebrated its 100th year.

'Multi-year recovery'

Cowley said surveys conducted at Stampede Park show that nearly 30 per cent of visitors this year came from outside of Calgary, which mirrors 2019 numbers.

"That's incredibly important from an economic impact standpoint," he said.

According to Cowley, the Calgary Hotel Association saw an almost 90 per cent occupancy rate during the Stampede.

Helen Pike/CBC
Helen Pike/CBC

This upward economic turn is a good sign for the festival, according to Cowley. The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic meant a complete cancellation of the Stampede in 2020 and a scaled-down version in 2021. Cowley said that in 2020, the organization posted a $26 million loss, and 2021 saw an $8.3 million loss.

"This will be a multi-year recovery for the organization to get back to where we were prior to the pandemic, but 2022 allows us to turn the corner."

Chuckwagon driver replaced Sunday night

This year's festival featured some changes from pre-pandemic times.

The Stampede powwow, which is usually held each year at the Elbow River Camp, was moved to the Saddledome to allow for bigger crowds.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Chuckwagon races also saw new safety measures implemented. In previous years, four wagons would compete in each heat, but that was decreased to three at this year's Stampede. Custom-built delineator arms were also added to the track to create a buffer between the wagons and the rails.

Despite the safety measures, one horse died after being injured in the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races last Thursday. The horse belonged to driver Cody Ridsdale's team.

Ridsdale was also among three people who were injured after a vehicle ran into several people outside Ranchman's bar in Calgary on Saturday morning.

Ridsdale is out of hospital but will not be driving on Sunday night, said Kristen Anderson, the Stampede's manager of communications and media relations, in an email to CBC News.

Anderson said driver Chanse Vigen will take Ridsdale's place in tonight's race.

CBC News has reached out to Ridsdale's family but has not yet heard back.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Indigenous church rededicated in preparation for papal visit to Edmonton

    A historic Catholic church in Edmonton is ready for a visit from Pope Francis following a devastating fire two years ago. With just a week before the Pope is scheduled to arrive, Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples reopened its doors for the first time in two years. The church celebrated the rededication on Sunday and held its first mass since August 2020 to the delight of parishioners and clergy alike. Father Cristino Bouvette, national liturgical coordinator for the papal visit to Canada

  • 'Fur babies' help Ukrainian family find their perfect Saint John host family match

    A Ukrainian newcomer says he's blown away by the welcome he and his family have received in Saint John since fleeing the war in their home country. Dmitriy Gulchuk, 30, says he arrived about a month and a half ago with his wife Kate, 22, mother Tetiana, 54, and two large dogs. "I love this city," Gulchuk said. "People here are very friendly and very kind to us." The Gulchuks lived in Chornomorsk, said Dmitriy, which is near Odesa and has a population of about 60,000. His home there was about fiv

  • Man, 45, dies in hospital after his motorcycle hits pole in Etobicoke

    A 45-year-old man has died in hospital after his motorcycle hit a pole in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto police say. The crash happened in the area of North Queen Street and Manstor Road. Police were called to the area at about 10:35 p.m. In a news release on Sunday, police said the man was riding his motorcycle westbound on North Queen Street when he lost control of the motorcycle and it struck a pole on the north side of the street. Toronto paramedics took the man to hospital, where he d

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ