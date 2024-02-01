Back-row competition 'just business' - Crosbie

Luke Crosbie insisted Scotland's back-row battle is "just business" as the Edinburgh flanker was given the nod to start the Six Nations opener against Wales.

Arguably Scotland's most well-stocked position, Crosbie will begin at blindside with Edinburgh teammate Jamie Ritchie beside him. Matt Fagerson starts at number eight.

Andy Christie and Josh Bayliss miss out, while Rory Darge is injured. Former talisman Hamish Watson, who is playing well for Edinburgh, hasn't even made the squad.

"They’re your friends, you get along with them, but business is business," Crosbie told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"We all want to play and it depends on how much you want it, what you’re willing to do.

"Everyone does that, whether it’s training or contact stuff, making sure you’re doing your role, doing your extras. It’s not personal, it’s just business."

Crosbie started last year's Six Nations in the starting XV, playing in wins over England and Wales before being dropped for the remaining three games - despite rave reviews.

"It was a special moment for me, going down to Twickenham and beating England away. As a young boy growing up, that's what you want to do.

"Beating Wales at home was great as well but it was obviously disappointing not to play in the rest of the games. That's the nature of international sport, you never know what will happen with the team.

"Especially with a really competitive position like the back row, you can't waste energy thinking about what's going to happen.

"Obviously I don’t take it lightly if I'm not in the team. I just go out there, have fun, do my thing and make sure I perform well, hold myself to a high standard, and whatever external happens, happens."