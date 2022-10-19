Back to work: Panthers' Darnold designated to return from IR

STEVE REED
·1 min read
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, after being designated to return from injured reserve. It’s unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5).(AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold returned to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

It’s unclear if Darnold will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the struggling Panthers (1-5). The team has 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

Darnold has missed all six games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason.

Darnold was 4-7 as the team’s starting quarterback last year, where he completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,527 yards and had nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Carolina has the NFL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday he wasn't sure if Darnold would be ready to play this week.

Baker Mayfield, who started the first five games, is still dealing with an ankle injury and remains out of practice. P.J. Walker started this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but left early with a neck injury and was replaced by Jacob Eason.

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta