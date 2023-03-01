Get Back To Nature And Find Support With The Family Resource Network

The Family Resource Network (FRN) Hike & Chat program is an excellent opportunity for parents and caregivers to enjoy the natural surroundings of the Swan Hills area while strengthening their parenting skills and knowledge.

Hike & Chat runs on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM. This program is meant for parents or caregivers only; children are not able to participate. Participants will hike different routes in and around Swan Hills each week while discussing various parenting topics and building a support network in an informal setting. Don’t let the hiking part of the program scare you off, the pace and difficulty can be easily adjusted for all levels of fitness. It’s all about the conversation, not about setting speed or distance records.

The rationale behind this program is that people are often more relaxed and open to engaging in conversation when they are in an informal setting. Spending time relaxing in and enjoying nature with some light exercise has many benefits for a person’s physical and mental well-being. It also provides an opportunity to reconnect with nature and disconnect from technology. After completing a Hike & Chat session, parents and caregivers will gain a sense of accomplishment with opportunities to make new friends.

For more information about the Hike & Chat program, please call the Family Resource Network at (780) 333-4119 or visit the FRN Facebook page (facebook.com/SwanHillsFCSSforParentsandCaregivers) for the latest updates and information.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette