He’s back: Art lover Leonardo DiCaprio flies into Miami to help out a famous friend

It wouldn’t be Art Basel without a little Leo.

The 47 year old actor flew in Wednesday to not only check out art but support pal Sean Penn at a charity event at Soho Beach House.

DiCaprio was pictured with Penn at CORE MIAMI, a fundraiser at Soho Beach House benefiting the Community Organized Relief Effort crisis response programs across Latin America, including Haiti and Brazil.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Host and CORE co-founder Sean Penn speaks onstage during CORE Miami: a special evening to benefit CORE’s Crisis Response Programs in Latin America, Haiti, and Brazil at Soho Beach House on December 01, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CORE)

Emceed by comedian Luenell, the outdoor party featured a performance by Anitta, a DJ set by Mia Moretti and auction in partnership with Christie’s, which benefited relief work. Other illustrious guests included Soleil Moon Frye, fellow CORE board member; Marc Anthony; Serena Williams; Balthazar Getty; and former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Marc Anthony and Anitta attend CORE Miami: a special evening hosted by Sean Penn to benefit CORE’s Crisis Response Programs in Latin America, Haiti, and Brazil at Soho Beach House on December 01, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CORE)

Insiders told Miami.com that DiCaprio is such a good friend that he raised funds for the cause on his way to the Magic City while on the plane. He also donated an Andy Warhol sketch from his personal collection, Vogue reports.

“Definitely added excitement!” a fellow guest said of Leo’s efforts to raise over $500,000 for CORE; the fancy soiree raised $1.6 million in total.

We are so sure the Oscar winner was happy to be back at our annual art week, which was shut down last year due to COVID. The “Titanic” heartthrob has been a big-time Baseler for many years now.

If he is still in town, he may very well be in your midst, though not necessarily recognizable. Leo’s been known to wear hoodies and hats to disguise his famous self. And this year, Basel has the added safety measure of face masks.