BACK HOME PATRIOTS Announce Annual Celebration Featuring Bootsy Collins, Peppermint Patti, Ouiwey Collins and the Funk Squad, and the Naked Karate Girls

BACK HOME PATRIOTS
·3 min read

Florence, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florence, Kentucky -

The organizers are excited to announce the annual Back Home Patriots' Celebration on October 7, 2022, at 6:30 pm, at Memorial Hall, Cincinnati, OH. Tickets are available at the door. Prices are listed here.

This announcement is an invitation to join the memorable evening that begins with a VIP dinner and silent auction followed by a one-of-a-kind music event.

BACK HOME PATRIOTS LOGO
BACK HOME PATRIOTS LOGO

The emcee for the show will be two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins and his wife, Peppermint Patti. They will welcome to stage Mr. Ouiwey Collins and the Funk Squad, to perform their original music. The headliner for the evening will be the Naked Karate Girls (NKG) one of the hottest bands to hit the scene in the music business.

Tickets are available at the door. Prices are listed here.

Back Home Patriots are still collecting donations to fund the special projects here.

SEMG Events will be on-site with one-of-a-kind items from within the sports and entertainment Industry. Mr. Irving Wielitz will be on hand with top-end professional sports memorabilia, signed and certified by some of the most prominent athletes and actors from the sports and entertainment world. SEMG has been at events like the Clay Walker Foundation in Pebble Beach and Band Against MS Gala in Houston. Additionally, SEMG has been conducting auctions for Mr. Toby Keith, a country music legend, and many, many non-profit groups across the country. Don't miss an opportunity to bid on these collector's items.

This star-studded event is an unbelievable fundraiser that will allow attendees to render aid to Veterans by providing much-needed repairs and renovations to their homes. They and their families sacrificed much so that American citizens could be free to live in this great country.

Founder Don Reilly shares, "BACK HOME PATRIOTS is about giving Veterans a hand up, not a handout. Special thanks to donors, sponsors, and attendees for their continued support, as their love and donations are most appreciated.”

About BACK HOME PATRIOTS Mission Statement –To help veterans with home improvement projects beyond their reach, whether due to financial, emotional, psychological, or physical challenges. To create awareness, educate the public about veterans' challenges, and encourage support for veterans.

Americans hold the idea of "back home" in their hearts, which is where home improvement projects take place. All of the supporters have known someone who has served the United States, whether a husband, wife, sister, brother, grandparent, relative, friend or neighbor. BACK HOME PATRIOTS will make their home environments safe and comfortable.

BACK HOME PATRIOTS sets itself apart by bridging the divide in America through heartfelt stories of Veterans who have served and protected, and have come back home. Unfortunately, they have the same home maintenance and improvement projects that every homeowner has, but often without the resources or ability to take them on themselves.

The research revealed that the public wasn't fully aware of the challenges veterans face on returning home. They don’t understand PTSD, even if they have heard the term, and typically think only Veterans with visible physical injuries need assistance. The series will feature veterans with varying backgrounds and needs.

As a special bonus, the nonprofit, The Keep Smiling Movement's Executive Director, Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, will be on location taking Keep Smiling shots of attendees and the performers. These images will honor them for their dedication which will be included in a special Keep Smiling book of valor.

Media and Celebrity Event Photography Sponsor: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, TheREDCarpetConnection.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE2Kix4REdU

###

For more information about BACK HOME PATRIOTS, contact the company here:

BACK HOME PATRIOTS
Don Reilly
859-922-7363
Dreillyhome123@yahoo.com
7426 U.S. 42, Suite 205
Florence, KY 41042

CONTACT: Don Reilly


Latest Stories

  • NHLers reflect on another wild summer of goalie musical chairs: 'It's crazy'

    Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't pay attention to off-season NHL news. The signings, the trades, the big moves just aren't on the Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender's radar. That means every so often, Vasilevskiy will stare roughly 200 feet down to the other end of the ice — and be surprised by who's occupying the opposite crease. "Let's say we're playing season opener against some team," the 2019 Vézina Trophy winner said at the recent NHL/NHLPA player media tour. "And all of a sudden the guy I'm playing

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over Pacific Division

    The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will duke it out for supremacy in what's shaping up to be an intriguing Pacific Division.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Scotland's Dodds, Mouat capture inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series curling title in Ottawa

    Scotland's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat beat Canada's Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres 7-6 in an extra end to claim the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series title on Sunday in Ottawa. With hammer in the extra end, Dodds found the button with her draw to the four foot and helped the reigning mixed doubles world champions finish the event undefeated with six wins at the Carleton Place Curling Club. Dodds and Mouat edged Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios 7-6 in the semifinals, which followed

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • Bench bosses on the bubble: Keefe, Boudreau among NHL coaches at risk this season

    Players aren't the only ones feeling pressure as the NHL season gets underway. The men behind the bench know their jobs depend on their team's performance, too. Life as an NHL head coach can be precarious, and last season, seven teams across the league opted to swap their bench boss midseason. Here's a look at six head coaches who could be in trouble as the 2022-23 campaign gets underway. BRUCE BOUDREAU, VANCOUVER CANUCKS The Canucks closed out their season with a 31-15-10 run after Boudreau too

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Can Rasmus Sandin become a top-four defenceman?

    After Rasmus Sandin and the Maple Leafs ended a summer-long stalemate by agreeing to a two-year, $2.8-million contract, Toronto fans are now wondering what to expect from Sandin this season.

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    CALGARY — When Chris Tanev last played in an NHL game in the spring, he was playing through a dislocated shoulder. He's healthy again and it showed on Monday night. Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and his longtime teammate Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 in NHL exhibition action. “It's good to get back and get into a game and get up and down the ice and compete." said Tanev, a key member of the Flames top-four on defence. “You can mimic it in practic

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Keefe demands physicality, raises Leafs' bar for success

    Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is demanding more physicality from his players ahead of the start of the NHL regular season. With playoff success the sole focus, Keefe is raising the stakes for Toronto's stars.&nbsp;

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Tanev's pre-season debut helps Flames beat Kraken 4-1

    Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev scored in his pre-season debut and Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops as Calgary defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Monday night in NHL exhibition action. Michael Stone, Noah Hanifin and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (4-2-0). Rookie Matty Beniers, with his third goal in as many games, scored the lone goal for Seattle (4-1-0), which suffered its first loss. A key member of the Flames top-four on defence, Tanev suffered a dislocated shoulder against Dallas