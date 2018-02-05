From backup to hero: Nick Foles named Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player

“Saint Nick” helped deliver the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl trophy, and he was rewarded for it. Nick Foles was named Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player on Sunday night, as chosen by select members of the media at the game.

Foles completed 28-of-43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception – and caught a touchdown in arguably the gutsiest call in the game’s history – as he cemented his comeback story in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

As has been written extensively, Foles was the Eagles’ backup for the first 13 games of the season. But on Dec. 10, MVP candidate Carson Wentz tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams, and the team’s season was placed in Foles’ hands.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with his daughter, Lily, and wife, Tori, after Super Bowl 52 on Sunday. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33. (AP) More

No one outside of Philadelphia felt confident about their chances after that, and after a poor performance to close out the regular season, that feeling didn’t change.

But Foles played brilliantly in the postseason, essentially playing mistake free: His interception on Sunday night came after a batted ball, and was plucked out of the air by New England’s Duron Harmon.

All told, he completed 77 of 106 passes over three playoff games (72.6 percent), with six touchdowns and the one interception.

Not bad for a guy who strongly considered retiring from football and becoming a minister not too long ago.

