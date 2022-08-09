Go back to work to help economy, John Lewis boss tells retirees - live updates

John Lewis chairman Dame Sharon White labour market jobs recession retirees - Paul Grover

People who retired during the pandemic should go back to work to help avert a recession, the boss of John Lewis has said.

Dame Sharon White urged the Government to encourage people – mostly in their 50s – to return to the workforce, warning that labour shortages meant more inflation was inevitable.

She told the BBC: “Regardless of what has happened coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work, looking for work – you’ve inevitably got more inflation and more wage inflation.”

The John Lewis chairman said she had “never seen anything quite like the economic environment” at the moment, adding it was vital that the UK avoided an extended period of low productivity and low rates of growth.

She said introducing flexible retirement plans and skills courses for older workers to retrain in different jobs could encourage people back into work.

07:40 AM

John Lewis boss urges people back to work

Good morning.

People who retired during the pandemic should go back to work to help the ailing economy, the boss of John Lewis has said.

Dame Sharon White urged the Government to encourage people – mainly in their 50s – who've stopped working to rejoin the workforce amid fears a labour shortage will keep driving up inflation.

She told the BBC: “Regardless of what has happened coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work, looking for work – you’ve inevitably got more inflation and more wage inflation.”

The John Lewis chairman said she'd never seen “such a combination of some very difficult factors” impacting the economy during her career and said it was crucial Britain avoided a period of stagflation.

Story continues

She said introducing flexible retirement plans and skills courses for older workers to retrain in different jobs could encourage people back into work.

5 things to start your day

1) How Britain’s next Prime Minister could prevent catastrophic energy bills The Bank of England expects rising costs to force the UK into a recession

2) Families slash holiday and shopping spending as inflation crisis batters economy Businesses attack 'power vacuum' in Government as cost of living crisis begins to take its toll

3) ‘Catastrophic’ ferry failure by Nicola Sturgeon leaves Scottish islanders rationing Confidence in the government ‘shattered’ after shops forced to ration essential items

4) Billionaire media dynasty snaps up news start-up Axios for $525m Cox family will spend $25m on expanding reach of digital news outfit that clashed with Donald Trump

5) IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech Company alleged that Winsopia posed as a genuine customer to copy the tech giant's software

What happened overnight

Asian shares were down this morning as financial markets fretted about persistent global cost pressures, with investors turning their focus this week to US inflation data and the prospects for further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2pc. The index is up 0.5pc so far this month. US stock futures rose 0.07pc.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.81pc while Australian shares were flat.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.31pc in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.12pc lower.

Coming up today