‘Back to December (Taylor’s Version)’ Shines in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer

With the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” just a few days away, Taylor Swift has shared a snippet of one of the album’s most anticipated breakup ballads. On Thursday, the new trailer for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty released, featuring “Back To December (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift shared the trailer on her own account with the caption, “Crying (Taylor’s Version).”

Speak Now, originally released in 2010 with standouts like “Mine,” “Mean,” “Story of Us,” and “Enchanted.” The new Taylor’s Version album follows the re-release of Fearless and Red in 2021.

In 2019, the singer-songwriter announced that she was re-recording her first six albums after her label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings — putting her legacy “in the hands,” as Swift said, “of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Earlier this month, Swift soundtracked Folklore deep cut “August” for a previous teaser trailer for the show’s return.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” arrives July 7, while season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty launches July 14 on Prime Video.

