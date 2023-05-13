‘Back to the crib:’ Alabama (and former Louisville) WR transferring to hometown Miami

Another Miami native via the Columbus High pipeline is returning home to the Hurricanes.

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell on Friday night tweeted his decision to transfer to the University of Miami.

“BACK TO THE CRIB,’’ Harrell tweeted, followed by a “100” emoji.

Harrell, listed on Alabama’s 2022 roster as 6-0 and 194 pounds, is Miami’s first wide receiver transfer for 2023 — a position at which they need a major boost.

This will be Harrell’s sixth and final season of eligibility.

Harrell was a four-star prospect out of Columbus, and his first college destination was Louisville. He played at Louisville from 2018-21, playing in 17 games there. In 2021 he caught 18 passes for 523 yards and had a team-best six touchdowns and team-high 92-yard reception. He averaged 29.1 yards a catch that season.

At Columbus, where UM head coach Mario Cristobal graduated, Harrell also was a star track athlete and helped the school win two Class-4A state titles.

Harrell missed the first half of 2022 with an injury, according to the Crimson Tide. He finished last season with only two catches for 18 yards.

The Canes have now added 12 players in the transfer portal, eight of them heading into spring practice and four, including Harrell, since.