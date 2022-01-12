'Back Boris!' – Cabinet Ministers Issue Gushing Plea To Save PM As Tories Call For Him To Resign

Gove, Patel and Dorries have all spoken out to support the PM (Photo: HuffPost UK)

Cabinet ministers are circling the wagons around Boris Johnson as Tory MPs go on the record calling for his resignation over the lockdown party scandal.

Priti Patel issued a gushing plea to her colleagues to rally round and “back Boris” after he was accused of lying about parties in Downing Street during covid restrictions.

“The prime minister has given his heartfelt apologies and taken responsibility for what has happened,” she told the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group.

Citing Johnson’s majority in the commons and NHS reforms, she added: “Now is the time to put our shoulders to the wheel and back Boris to deliver on the people’s priories.”

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has even gone on the airwaves this afternoon, claiming that Johnson had given a “very clear account” of the events of May 20 2020.

'I'm fully supportive of this prime minister and I'm sure he will continue for many years to come'



Deputy PM @DominicRaab gives his support to @BorisJohnson after the PM admitted to attending a lockdown-breaking party

It comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer tore into Johnson during prime minister’s questions, telling him to do the “decent thing and resign” and that the public knew he was “lying through his teeth”.

Raab told the BBC Johnson had been “clear” he was acting in accordance with the rules “at the time”

The justice secretary said it was a “daft question” when asked whether he would run again for the Tory leadership.

“I’m fully supportive of this prime minister and I’m sure he will continue for many years to come.”

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said Johnson was “right to personally apologise” and an inquiry should now be allowed to do its work and establish “what happened”.

Communities secretary Michael Gove chipped in: “Nadine is right.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid admitted he “completely” understood why people felt “let down”.

He too felt the PM had done the “right thing” by apologising and stressed we must let the investigation complete its work.

In an ominous sign for the prime minister a number of Conservative MPs have publicly called for him to go.

