Back to back! Newberry Academy girls win basketball state championship

Newberry Academy continued its championship haul on Saturday.

Senior Daja Taylor scored 29 points as the Eagles defeated Cathedral 52-38 to win the SCISA Class A championship at the Sumter Civic Center.

It’s the second-straight girls basketball crown for Newberry Academy and comes almost three months after the school won its second volleyball title in a row.

Newberry’s starting five players — all seniors — were members of the school’s volleyball team.

Saturday was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Cathedral defeated Newberry Academy 43-40 on Dec. 10. But the Eagles didn’t lose a game the rest of the year, racking up 20 straight victories to finish the season.

Newberry came out strong from the perimeter in the title game, hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead 14-7. Cathedral held Newberry without a field goal most of the second quarter until Taylor hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Eagles a 24-20 lead.

In the second half, Taylor’s lone field goal was a 3-pointer to start the third, but she got to the free-throw line and was 11-of-11 in the game’s final quarter.