Back-to-back blazes destroy Woodstock First Nation home

Two fires approximately 12 hours apart destroyed a home on Woodstock First Nation.

Woodstock Fire Department Chief Harold McLellan said firefighters responded to a fire call on Pokan Drive in Woodstock First Nation's new subdivision late Wednesday afternoon, Nov 30.

He said crews responded to a second blaze at the same house at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1.

McLellan said no one was hurt at either blaze, adding the cause of both fires is "under investigation."

The fire chief said the firefighters contained the initial blaze to substantial damage to one corner of the house, with only smoke and water damage to the remainder of the building.

He said the crews arrived on the scene of the second blaze to find the building fully engulfed, destroying the home.

McLellan said the investigation remains ongoing for both fires, but he expressed confidence the second blaze was a "rekindle" from the initial fire.

The chief said fire crews carefully ensured they extinguished all potential hot spots before they left the scene after the first blaze.

He said representatives from the Fire Marshal's Office attended the scene after the initial blaze, arriving around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

McLellan said he and two others did an extensive examination of the entire house, adding the fire marshal’s office planned to meet with insurance adjusters sometime Thursday.

He said fire investigators identified a potential starting point of the initial blaze, deeming it as “not suspicious.”

McLellan said the house is owned and insured by Woodstock First Nation.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun