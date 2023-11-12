Back-to-back: Benedict football wins another conference championship

The Benedict Tigers repeated as Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions in dominant fashion.

Quarterback Aenas Dennis threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns Saturday as the Tigers defeated Albany State, 47-10, in the SIAC championship game at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.

It’s the Tigers’ second straight conference title. Benedict (11-0) will find out its postseason destination when the Division II football playoffs bracket is released at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Caden High rushed for 156 yards and a TD on Saturday for Benedict, which gained 563 yards of total offense. Benedict’s defense had seven sacks, including two by Keenan alum John Hannibal, and held Albany to 193 yards of offense.