Back-to-back: Aces rally past Liberty in Game 4 thriller, secure second straight WNBA title

Before the Las Vegas Aces’ first game in Barclays Center on Sunday against the New York Liberty, Becky Hammon said out loud what everyone already knew, or at least suspected: “This team over here,” Hammon said, referencing the heavily remade New York Liberty, “was put together to take you out.”

It was a reference to the frenzied free agency of last offseason that pushed the WNBA into its first Super Team era. The Aces, a favorite to repeat, didn’t take too kindly to the notion that a roster could be put together overnight to contend with them.

Behind 24 points and 16 rebounds from A’ja Wilson, a (significantly) shorthanded Las Vegas team came back from as many as 12 down Wednesday to beat New York 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, taking the series 3-1. It is the Aces' second consecutive championship under Hammon, and they are the WNBA’s first back-to-back champions since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002.

But the title didn’t come without some drama.

After the teams traded runs for the first three and a half quarters, it was tied at 60-all with 5:26 to play. Then the teams traded baskets until, with 8.8 seconds left and trailing by one, 70-69, New York called a timeout and drew up a play for Breanna Stewart, the 2023 MVP.

It didn't work. Stewart was hounded by the Aces’ Alysha Clark, forcing New York to kick the ball to the corner. Courtney Vandersloot air-balled a 3 and the buzzer sounded.

It was an impressive win for Las Vegas considering what they were missing. Down All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray and forward Kiah Stokes — who combined to average 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Aces this season as they compiled a 34-6 record — the Aces struggled to adjust to life without their floor general early.

They turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter, which New York turned into seven points, before calming down in the second quarter. They only threw it away twice and got going offensively. But the Liberty ended the half on an 8-0 run to take a 39-30 lead into the break.

Then Vegas, the league’s best third-quarter team, took over. The Aces dominated the third quarter 23-12 and continued their hot streak into the final period, outscoring New York 16-2 over a crucial stretch.

Four Aces scored in double figures, including Clark (10) and Cayla George (11), who both started with Gray and Stokes out. Clark also grabbed eight rebounds. Jackie Young chipped in 16 points.

New York was led by Vandersloot, who finished with 19 points. Stewart, one of the best players in the history of the game, scored just 10 points on 3-of-17 shooting. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.

