He’s back: Antwane Wells returning to South Carolina

Antwane “Juice” Wells is back.

The dynamic receiver announced on Monday that he intends to return to Columbia for another season.

Wells came to South Carolina following two standout years at James Madison. The Virginia native rewrote the record books during his time at JMU, setting single-season records for receiving yards (1,250), receiving touchdowns (15) and receptions (83) in 2021. He also ranks third in school history in career receiving touchdowns (21), ninth in career receiving yards (1,853) and ninth in career receptions (116).

Picking South Carolina over North Carolina during the transfer process, Wells was the Gamecocks’ most reliable pass-catcher in 2022. He finished second in the Southeastern Conference with 898 yards (74.8 per game) and recorded three 100-yard games.

Wells’ biggest moments came in USC’s upset wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson to close the season. He racked up 177 yards on 11 catches and added a rushing touchdown in the win over the Volunteers, pacing the Gamecocks to 63 points on the night. Wells followed that performance with nine catches for 131 yards and two scores in the victory over Clemson.

Landing Wells back in Columbia is a major coup for head coach Shane Beamer and his staff. South Carolina is slated to lose four of its top five receivers from the 2022 season and looked to be thin at receiver heading toward spring ball.

With Wells back in the fold, the Gamecocks have a bonafide No. 1 receiver who should handle the heavy lifting alongside experienced options in Xavier Legette, Dakereon Joyner and Ahmarean Brown. Youngsters O’Mega Blake and Landon Samson should also get in the mix come next fall and received rave reviews internally during bowl practices.