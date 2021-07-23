Back to Amy: Raja Kumari Hopes People Remember Amy Winehouse for Her Music

Indian-American rapper Raja Kumar is beyond honoured to be a part of the star-studded tribute to late English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, named ‘Back to Amy’.

In a recent interaction with Outlook, Raja Kumari said that she hopes to honour Amy during her tribute by performing the track ‘Me and Mr. Jones’.

"“I have always been inspired by Amy Winehouse. She has always created a mashup of two cultures. And the fusion she was able to achieve was always something that I looked up to. I hope the world remembers her for her music. I am hoping to honour her by performing her song ‘Me and Mr. Jones’.”" - Raja Kumari, Rapper

‘Back to Amy’ is a tribute featuring seasoned and up-and-coming artistes, which is slated to Livestream on 23 July. They will pay homage to the Grammy award-winning legend on her 10th death anniversary.

The ‘festival style’ event will emanate from City Winery Nashville where a new physical exhibit has been established, dedicated to Winehouse. The three-hour event is a collaboration between MusiCares Foundation and the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

The Foundation was established by Amy’s family after her untimely demise on 23 July 2011 from alcohol poisoning. She was 27. Proceeds from the tribute event will go towards raising awareness about mental health.

Talking about the issue of mental health, Raja Kumari said, “"I am so honoured to be supporting mental health awareness at Back To Amy with MusiCares and the Amy Winehouse Foundation. This is a topic that is really important to me. I've been in therapy for the last year and it's thoroughly changed my life. I try to talk about it as much as I can because it's kind of taboo in my culture and people don't want to get help when they really need it.”

"“As musicians especially in the last two years I think our mental health has come to the forefront. Join me in supporting this important cause as we celebrate art, music, empowerment, and Amy's legacy."" - Raja Kumari, Rapper

Story continues

Raja Kumari has made a distinct mark for herself in the music industry with her revolutionary music with a cultural twist. Amy Winehouse’s tribute festival will also feature performances by Chris Daughtry, Nashville’s Ana Cristina and John Carter Cash, Zola Courtney, and others.

Raja Kumari had announced the line up for the festival on Instagram with the caption, "10 years ago, we lost a legend @amywinehouse . Even though her life was cut short, her music has lived on and been a part of so many of our lives."

Also Read: Absolut and Raja Kumari Come Together For An Empowering Anthem

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Won't Attend Tokyo Olympics Opening CeremonyBack to Amy: Raja Kumari Hopes People Remember Amy Winehouse for Her Music . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.