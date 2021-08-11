Bachpan Ka Pyaar Song Out! Internet Sensation Sahdev Dirdo Is All About the Swag in Badshah Latest Peppy Track (Watch Video)

Badshah's latest collaboration with internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo titled "Bachpan Ka Pyaar" is out. The song features Dhiro in a swag avatar while we see Badshah goofing around with Aastha Gill and Rico. While the original music was created by Mayur Nadiya, the new version is composed by Hiten and the lyrics of this new version have been written by Badshah himself. The video of the song is directed by B2gether Pros.

Check Out The Song Below:

